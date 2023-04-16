Canter Driver found dead at Eccles

Latest update April 16th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 16, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A canter driver was late Saturday night found dead close to Haags Bosch landfill site at Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
The unidentified man was found a short distance away from his canter.
Investigations are ongoing.
MEN WITHOUT WOMEN DOES THINGS LIKE THIS!
Apr 16, 2023Kaieteur News – The opening day of the Kares Crossfit Championship ended with the Guyanese athletes positioned nicely in the driver’s seat, holding top positions in both Male and Female...
Apr 16, 2023
Apr 16, 2023
Apr 16, 2023
Apr 16, 2023
Apr 16, 2023
Kaieteur News – If the Opposition boycotts Local Government Elections – a remote and unrealistic possibility –... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]