Canter Driver found dead at Eccles

Apr 16, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A canter driver was late Saturday night found dead close to Haags Bosch landfill site at Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The canter that was found in close proximity to the dead man’s body. It is believe that he was the driver of the vehicle. (Gordon Moseley photo)

The unidentified man was found a short distance away from his canter.

Investigations are ongoing.

Police ranks at the scene on Saturday night (Gordon Moseley photo)

