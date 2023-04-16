Latest update April 16th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Battle on for the 2nd annual Mahaica Softball Cricket Cup today

Apr 16, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – Exciting softball cricket action is expected when defending Champions Rohan Auto Spares take on several other teams today (Sunday) as the battle for the 2nd Mahaica Softball Cricket Cup title takes is up for grabs at the Strathavon Sports Club Ground in Mahaica.

Mr. Bhopaul owner of N. Bhopaul Trucking and Construction Svs handing over sponsorship to a rep of Strathavon Sports Club.

Mr. Bhopaul owner of N. Bhopaul Trucking and Construction Svs handing over sponsorship to a rep of Strathavon Sports Club.

Ms. Nivana Mentore sale rep of Rohan Auto Spares handing over sponsorship to Mr. Martin of Strathavon All Stars sports Club.

Ms. Nivana Mentore sale rep of Rohan Auto Spares handing over sponsorship to Mr. Martin of Strathavon All Stars sports Club.

According to the organisers the competition will be played on a one-game ten-overs aside knock-out format with lots of prizes up for grabs.

Battling for supremacy will be Strathavon All Stars A, Rohan Auto Spares, Strathavon All Stars B, Super Giants, Outlaws All Stars, Adventure’s, Hit Machines, Ministry of Natural Resources One Guyana Softball team, Cane Grove High Performance, Premier Insurance Softball Team and Success.

Prizes will be awarded to the Winner, Runner-up, 3rd Place, MVP, Most Runs Scored in an Innings, Best Bowler in an Innings, Man of the Final, and all the games will have a man of the match award.

Supporting the event are Viscom, KK Service Station, Mahaica River Tours, Motor Trend, High-Level Bar and Lounge, and N. Bhopaul Trucking and Construction Svs.

Patrons will also have the opportunity in being part of the day’s excitement as several side attractions are also slated for males and females such as Tug-A-War, Sack Race, 100m Sprint, Beer Drinking and Dancing Competitions along with well-stock bar, BBQ on sale and music will be provided by Champion Sound System.

Residents are encouraged to support the event.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

MEN WITHOUT WOMEN DOES THINGS LIKE THIS!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Guyanese maintain firm position heading into second day 

Guyanese maintain firm position heading into second day 

Apr 16, 2023

Kaieteur News – The opening day of the Kares Crossfit Championship ended with the Guyanese athletes positioned nicely in the driver’s seat, holding top positions in both Male and Female...
Read More
2023 ‘Learn to Swim’ programme concluded yesterday

2023 ‘Learn to Swim’ programme concluded...

Apr 16, 2023

Hutson out!

Hutson out!

Apr 16, 2023

World Renowned English Chess Grandmaster Nigel Short to Visit Guyana

World Renowned English Chess Grandmaster Nigel...

Apr 16, 2023

Battle on for the 2nd annual Mahaica Softball Cricket Cup today

Battle on for the 2nd annual Mahaica Softball...

Apr 16, 2023

Deonarine lead performances in DCB U-17 Inter-Association Tourney 2023 partly sponsored by Team Mohamed

Deonarine lead performances in DCB U-17...

Apr 16, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]