Battle on for the 2nd annual Mahaica Softball Cricket Cup today

Kaieteur News – Exciting softball cricket action is expected when defending Champions Rohan Auto Spares take on several other teams today (Sunday) as the battle for the 2nd Mahaica Softball Cricket Cup title takes is up for grabs at the Strathavon Sports Club Ground in Mahaica.

According to the organisers the competition will be played on a one-game ten-overs aside knock-out format with lots of prizes up for grabs.

Battling for supremacy will be Strathavon All Stars A, Rohan Auto Spares, Strathavon All Stars B, Super Giants, Outlaws All Stars, Adventure’s, Hit Machines, Ministry of Natural Resources One Guyana Softball team, Cane Grove High Performance, Premier Insurance Softball Team and Success.

Prizes will be awarded to the Winner, Runner-up, 3rd Place, MVP, Most Runs Scored in an Innings, Best Bowler in an Innings, Man of the Final, and all the games will have a man of the match award.

Supporting the event are Viscom, KK Service Station, Mahaica River Tours, Motor Trend, High-Level Bar and Lounge, and N. Bhopaul Trucking and Construction Svs.

Patrons will also have the opportunity in being part of the day’s excitement as several side attractions are also slated for males and females such as Tug-A-War, Sack Race, 100m Sprint, Beer Drinking and Dancing Competitions along with well-stock bar, BBQ on sale and music will be provided by Champion Sound System.

Residents are encouraged to support the event.