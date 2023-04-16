Agricola residents get $23M in contracts to execute drainage works

Kaieteur News – Five persons residing in the community of Agricola, East Bank Demerara (EBD) were on Friday awarded some $23.2 million in contracts to execute drainage works in the community.

This is following a commitment made by President Irfaan Ali during a community engagement in February.

During the simple signing ceremony at the St. Anne’s Primary School, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar urged the contractors to mobilise their teams and execute the projects efficiently.

“I told you all that this week we will start the work and I am here. I want to call on each contractor to do the work properly… Treat the workers fairly, give them fair wages. When you are finished, it is the president’s expectation that you get continuous employment,” Minister Indar stated.

Each of the contractors will be hiring residents of the community to execute the project.

This is part of the administration’s effort to foster community development, as it allows residents to actively participate in infrastructural projects. Their participation will also ensure all parameters of the project are realised in keeping with the scope of work.

Further, Minister Indar highlighted that the involvement of residents is essential as it creates more opportunities for citizens to gain employment through various sectors.

“There are a lot of houses that the Ministry of Housing is building and we want people to be trained so that they can go into those kinds of businesses, to continue to work so that you can take care of yourself and your loved ones. We have been doing this in other areas,” the minister added.

The project has a deadline of one month. (Department of Public Information)