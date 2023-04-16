$25M estimated to empolder farmlands at Bethany Creek

Latest update April 16th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 16, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) an agency of the Ministry of Agriculture is looking to spend approximately $25 million to have farmlands at Bethany Creek located in Region Two, empoldered for agricultural purposes.
Empoldering means to make land that is underwater or periodically flooded, cultivable by the erection of banks of levees to prevent or control inundation by adequate drainage.
The project which opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office has attracted 16 contractors.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Agriculture- National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA)
Empoldering of farmlands at Bethany Creek, Region Two.
Supply of irrigation pipes for Uruberu Road, Paramakatoi.
Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport
Design and build-ground preparation for the Uitvlugt Community Centre Ground.
Procurement and installation of flood lights for Bayroc Ground.
Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)
Supply and installation of sash windows.
Ministry of Human Services and Social Security
Construction of physiotherapy room at the Palms.
Recruitment of 10 Survivor’s Advocates.
Procurement of trainers for Women’s Innovation Investment Network (WIIN) for 2023.
Supply and delivery of one automotive power system for Hugo Chavez Centre for Rehabilitation and Reintegration.
Office of the Prime Minister
Supply of line hardware and upgrade of network in Linden.
Guyana Defence Force
Rehabilitation of main bond headquarters at Coast Guard.
Rehabilitation of medical centre and equipment at Base Camp Ayanganna.
Construction of Troop Accommodation Area Lot 1: Supply and delivery of materials for the building and trestle, Lot2: supply and delivery of materials for building.
MEN WITHOUT WOMEN DOES THINGS LIKE THIS!
Apr 16, 2023Kaieteur News – The opening day of the Kares Crossfit Championship ended with the Guyanese athletes positioned nicely in the driver’s seat, holding top positions in both Male and Female...
Apr 16, 2023
Apr 16, 2023
Apr 16, 2023
Apr 16, 2023
Apr 16, 2023
Kaieteur News – If the Opposition boycotts Local Government Elections – a remote and unrealistic possibility –... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]