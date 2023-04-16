Latest update April 16th, 2023 12:59 AM

$25M estimated to empolder farmlands at Bethany Creek

Apr 16, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) an agency of the Ministry of Agriculture is looking to spend approximately $25 million to have farmlands at Bethany Creek located in Region Two, empoldered for agricultural purposes.

Empoldering means to make land that is underwater or periodically flooded, cultivable by the erection of banks of levees to prevent or control inundation by adequate drainage.

The project which opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office has attracted 16 contractors.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Agriculture- National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA)

Empoldering of farmlands at Bethany Creek, Region Two.

Supply of irrigation pipes for Uruberu Road, Paramakatoi.

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport

Design and build-ground preparation for the Uitvlugt Community Centre Ground.

 

 

 

Procurement and installation of flood lights for Bayroc Ground.

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)

Supply and installation of sash windows.

Ministry of Human Services and Social Security

Construction of physiotherapy room at the Palms.

Recruitment of 10 Survivor’s Advocates.

Procurement of trainers for Women’s Innovation Investment Network (WIIN) for 2023.

Supply and delivery of one automotive power system for Hugo Chavez Centre for Rehabilitation and Reintegration.

Office of the Prime Minister

Supply of line hardware and upgrade of network in Linden.

Guyana Defence Force

Rehabilitation of main bond headquarters at Coast Guard.

Rehabilitation of medical centre and equipment at Base Camp Ayanganna.

Construction of Troop Accommodation Area Lot 1: Supply and delivery of materials for the building and trestle, Lot2: supply and delivery of materials for building.

