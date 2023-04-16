$25M estimated to empolder farmlands at Bethany Creek

Kaieteur News – The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) an agency of the Ministry of Agriculture is looking to spend approximately $25 million to have farmlands at Bethany Creek located in Region Two, empoldered for agricultural purposes.

Empoldering means to make land that is underwater or periodically flooded, cultivable by the erection of banks of levees to prevent or control inundation by adequate drainage.

The project which opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office has attracted 16 contractors.

