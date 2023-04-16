2023 ‘Learn to Swim’ programme concluded yesterday

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports (MCY&S), National Sports Commission (NSC) and Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) 2023 Easter Vacation ‘Learn to Swim’ programme concluded yesterday across all four locations.

The 2023 ‘Learn to Swim’ which unfolded over the past two weeks were deemed successful in every essence of the word, with over two thousand participants; the largest single programme of its kind.

On Saturday, while at the National Aquatic Centre for the closing ceremony, saw hundreds in attendance to witness the end of another successful swimming programme, many in delight as a new batch of swimmers who would have successfully completed the 2023 programme.

Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle observed that, Interestingly, some may have attended this year’s programme with little or no idea of how to swim, some may have enhanced their own swimming ability and other may have finally gained the confidences to take part in future programmes after they would have seen their fellow peers that would have taken part in this year’s successful and incident free programme. Kudos! To anyone who would have taken advantage of this chance to learn the requisite skills and overall “know how” of this incredible life talent.

A considerable amount of gratitude must go out to the MCY&S and the NSC for its initiatives in holding such a successful programme. It is programmes of this nature that stands as a building-block for many national athletes right here in Guyana and the world at large. I’m sure no one will deny the fact the sports has taken a different trajectory over the years. With that, I am pleased to mention our gold medalist Raekwon Noel for his resounding achievements at the recently held Carifta Games; copping five gold medals after he would have taken part in a major regional championship.

Meanwhile the Minister of MCY&S Charles Ramson Jr speaking at the closing ceremony stated, “The success of this programme is the success of your partnership and the partnership that the government is leading; that you are collaboratively being a part of. That is to say, the outcome is successful because we all share the same goal which is the overall development of the country and our people.”

The Minister also expressed appreciation to the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Defence Force for assisting with coaching aspect of this programme. It was indeed a challenge finding fifty-eight coaches to be present across the four locations.

Minister Ramson in a brief comment also hinted that come June-July there will now have another swimming programme designed for the adult, so they too can learn to swim. He also mentioned that very soon at the National Aquatic Centre (NAC), there will be having open-days for the general public, perhaps on the weekends where everyone will be given an equal opportunity to develop their swimming skills. He also made an official announcement that before the end of this year, the NAC will be completely lit so as to facilitate night swimming.