What was the purpose of the PR company?

Latest update April 15th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 15, 2023 Letters
Dear Editor,
To what purpose was ‘Shell’s’ PR company being used by the Government, as is being adverted to in one of the dailies (SN April 14).
Was the hiring of this company even made public? Further, is there a connect between its being hired by one and terminated by the other?
Regards,
Shamshun Mohamed
We are low life calling for change in the Exxon contract
Apr 14, 2023– Minster Ramson assures issues will never reoccur By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – At a red carpet welcome for the Guyana-based CARIFTA Games athletes and officials yesterday at the...
Apr 14, 2023
Apr 14, 2023
Apr 14, 2023
Apr 14, 2023
Apr 14, 2023
Kaieteur News – The Second Vice President, at his most recent Press Conference laid claim to his government being... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]