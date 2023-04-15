Latest update April 15th, 2023 12:59 AM

What was the purpose of the PR company?

Apr 15, 2023 Letters

Dear Editor,

To what purpose was ‘Shell’s’ PR company being used by the Government, as is being adverted to in one of the dailies (SN April 14).

Was the hiring of this company even made public?  Further, is there a connect between its being hired by one and terminated by the other?

Regards,

Shamshun Mohamed

