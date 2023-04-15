The Importance of a Strong Opposition in Guyana: A Call for Unity and Strategic Leadership

Dear Editor,

I understand the concerns raised in the [email protected] Truths column headlined in the Kaieteur News Friday edition ‘A poisoned, hobbled Opposition’ regarding the current state of the opposition in Guyana. It is important for a democracy to have a credible opposition to hold the government accountable and to represent the interests of their constituents. Mr. GHK Lall rightly points out the dangers of having a weakened and ineffective opposition, especially in a time of national need.

It is concerning to hear about internal conflicts within the PNC that undermine their ability to function as a united opposition. It is also alarming to hear about the alleged self-centeredness and narrow thinking of some of the powerful elements within the party.

However, it is important to note that he does not endorse any particular individual, including Aubrey Norton, as a solution to the current issues within the opposition. Instead, the focus should be on finding ways to strengthen the opposition as a whole, and to ensure that they are able to effectively represent all Guyanese, regardless of their background or political affiliation.

Furthermore, he highlights the importance of having a vibrant and credible opposition, especially in the face of a government that may engage in corrupt practices. This is an essential component of a healthy democracy. In addition, I would like to emphasize the importance of engaging in conversations about the current state of the opposition and finding ways to strengthen it. This call for engagement is necessary to ensure that all voices are heard, and that a solution is reached that benefits all Guyanese. Overall, Mr. Lall’s concerns about the state of the opposition in Guyana are valid and require attention. It is important for all political parties to work towards strengthening the opposition and ensuring that they are able to effectively represent the interests of all Guyanese.

Regards,

Wayne Lyttle