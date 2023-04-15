The Govt. is a bag of tricks – plenty promises, not much more

Dear Editor,

It is very unfortunate to see the government squandering away money that’s supposed to be making Guyanese have a better live, and selectively giving away pennies to a few that they’ve successfully reduced to garbage collectors/drain cleaners. In reality, the government could have installed garbage bins all around instead of giving those littering more confidence because they are under the impression that people are being paid to walk the road and pick up litter.

It’s my opinion that the gesture is not about assisting, but to simply reduce them to garbage collectors because the people need the money and they have to accept what the government decides, which is nothing better. They have no better plans for them. Meanwhile, you go around the place, you see a number of women dress as if they are going on a picnic, picking up garbage. You could see some feeling quite insulted for doing that kind of work, but because of this embarrassing position an oil rich country is in, they have to.

Editor, as the government is going around finding avenues to squander the money between themselves and friends, there is nothing tangible to convince me that Guyanese would have a better life. All the contracts that they boldly execute, most of those that are complete have started to experience faults, or are bound to. More of our money that they choose to spend to their liking would have to be used to remedy the faults. Meanwhile, many contractors collect monies, not doing the work or delaying and causing additional expense. Whilst they are going around making a mockery of the citizens, they kept promising better with glorious plans, but nothing materializing.

Finally Editor, along the trail, the government knows that jobs is extremely hard to get, and lots of people lack skills to gain employment, so, they announce methods of furthering the knowledge of those interested. Quite a few opportunities were raised, which I enquired about with the intention of sharing with others. I contacted the Minister of Labour with regard to one in Region 3, and was provided with a name and telephone number to contact, which I did and arranged a meeting.

My friend and I went. We heard of various plans, but what the government is telling the citizens and what is happening are totally different. A certain course is not available in this Region and we still sign up for various courses in both Regions Three and Four. Reluctantly, I left my number after promises of being contacted when courses are supposed to start. It is over one month now that I’m awaiting a call but have not received one. What I’ve discovered is that when government goes about to different places, they quickly open their mouths and tell the people what they want to hear and walk away satisfied, because they gain their confidence with empty promises.

Yours faithfully,

Sahadeo Bates