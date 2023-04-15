Sahadeo, Bovell lead Everest Masters to victory

Kaieteur News – Sahadeo Hardaiow and Seon Bovell make hay while the sun shine as Everest Masters cruised to a 112 run victory over Pomeroon Masters in their third T20 cricket played at the Teneze Ferme Sports Club Ground, Lower Pomeroon River, on Sunday, April 9.

The host Pomeroon Masters won the toss and inserted the visitors to bat first on a flat wicket, setting a respectable 224 to win. In reply, Pomeroon Masters reached 111 for 9 wickets before their share of overs ran out.

It was the third time that the two teams met, with the Everest Masters coming out on top in all three encounters.

Sahaheo was the chief aggressor with the bat, smashing an unbeaten 110 from 75 balls for a well played century that included four fours and six sixes.

Meanwhile, his opening partner Bovell struck four fours in his 35 from 29 balls, as the pair put on an Everest Masters record partnership in the T20 format.

Pomeroon Masters off Spinner Trevor Rodrigues was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2 for 27 in his 4 overs.

Pomeroon Masters innings of 111 for 9 was underpinned by a fighting 38 from their opening batsman Roopnarine Ramnarine (3x6s & 3x4s), who was the only batsman from his team to hit a maximum against the visiting team on a well clipped cricket outfield.

Bowling for Everest Masters Randy Lyndore took 4 for 23 off 4 overs, while Anand Persaud took 2 for 21 off 4 overs.

At the brief presentation ceremony, skipper of the visiting team Rajesh Singh, thanked the organisers for organising the match and promised that they will be returning such a gesture of hosting the Pomeroon Master again, whenever the Everest ground is available.

He also thanked the spectators for coming out and supporting the two teams. Sahadeo Hardaiow was named man of the match for his entertaining performance.