Quarterfinals on Sunday at MoE Ground

2023 Milo U18 Schools Football Tournament…

– AMSI the latest entity to support

Kaieteur News – The quarterfinal round of the 2023 Milo Under-18 Schools Football Tournament is about to be written into the history books as the final eight are set to collide on Sunday at the Ministry of Education (MoE), Carifesta Avenue.

At noon (12:00hrs) the first of the four matches is set to unfold in the Nestlé-sponsored event with Carmel Secondary locking horns with Bartica Secondary. The second match is billed for 14:00 hrs between the defending champion, Chrisitianburg/Wismar Secondary (CWS), and their Linden counterpart, Mackenzie High.

The penultimate match of the day sees tournament favourite, Chase’s Academic Foundation (CAF), going head-to-head with Ann’s Grove Secondary from 16:00 hrs while the day culminates with the East Ruimveldt versus Santa Rosa clash.

The four victorious teams in the quarterfinal round move on to become semifinalists while the losing teams unfortunately will be eliminated.

Petra, the organising team for the event which is in its ninth edition, has scheduled the semi-final round for Wednesday, April 19, at the same venue with the final expected to be contested on Saturday, April 23.

The winner of the event will cart off with $300,000 towards a school project along with the championship trophy, with the second, third, and fourth place finishers pocketing away with $200,000, $100,000, and $75,000, respectively, all for a school initiative along with the corresponding accolade.

This tournament is sponsored by Nestlé through their Milo brand, organised by the Petra Organisation, sanctioned by the MoE and supported by MASSY Distribution, MVP Sports, Guyana Industrial Minerals Inc (GINMIN), General Equipment Guyana Ltd (GENEQUIP), Farm Supplies Ltd (FARMSUP), Yellow Steel Inc and Westzyde Marine Inc.

AMSI the latest entity…

Atlantic Marine Supplies Incorporated (AMSI) of Public Road Eccles, has become the latest entity to support the Petra Organisation, by making a monetary donation toward the construction of two new goal posts that will be utilised at the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) Ground, Carifesta Avenue.

This was confirmed by an official release from the organisation that stated they will be soliciting the use of the NIS venue to assist in the staging of their tournaments.

The released stated, “We would like to express heartfelt thanks and appreciation to AMSI, all the other companies, supporters, and well-wishers, who made the completion of this project possible. Special thanks also to Mr. Brentnol Bourne the designers and fabricator of the goals.”