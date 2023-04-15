President Ali announces several interventions to boost development in Region 9 village

Kaieteur News – President, Irfaan Ali while addressing villagers of Parikwarinau, Region Nine last week assured them of his government’s interventions which will aid in the development of the village.

“Within the next two to three weeks, the Minister of Local Government Nigel Dharamlall will work on bringing in a supply of cassava sticks to support you to expand your production of cassava and farine,” the president disclosed.

This assistance, he noted, will aid in Guyana’s food security efforts and create an avenue for income to support families in the area and at the same time boost the region’s agriculture drive. Wells are also slated to be developed in the area, however, President Ali explained that “We know we have to extend the water service to you, but we want to bring some initial help to you almost immediately…within the next month, we are going to give every single household a black tank so that it can help you to store water while we expand the system.”

The village will also be benefitting from solar panels as soon as the 30,000 from India arrive in Guyana. Further, as part of efforts to increase employment opportunities, the Head-of-State noted that a contract will be given to the village to boost the local economy.

“The government is going to pay you to produce 5,000 clay-brick blocks that we are going to buy from you right here in the community so that it will provide jobs and opportunities for you.” Another 5,000 blocks will also be distributed to each household in the village to aid home construction.

Meanwhile, a spanking new house and keys were handed over to 41-one-year-old Richard Gouveia and his family after the house they lived in was destroyed recently by fire. It was rebuilt through the Men on Mission (MoM) initiative. Gouveia thanked the president and members of MOM for their hard work in reconstructing the home. “I am grateful for the assistance…I can’t thank you enough”, Gouveia said. (DPI)