Parika man charged with murder of Anna Catherina fisherman

Kaieteur News – Remaldo Parris, one of the men arrested in relation to the killing of Anna Catherina fisherman, Munaf Azeem, was on Friday charged with murder.

Parris called ‘Romel’ of Parika, Sea Dam, East Bank Essequibo yesterday made his first court appearance at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court, before Magistrate Zameena Ali-Seepaul, where the charge was read to him.

He was not required to plead to the charge, which alleges that on Monday 10, at Anna Catherina, he murdered 26-year-old Azeem of Sea View, Anna Catherina. Twenty-three-year-old Parris was remanded to prison and is expected to make his next court appearance on May 11, 2023.

Kaieteur News understands that the other men who were arrested in relation to the crime have since been released on station bail.

This publication reported on Thursday that a post mortem examination (PME) conducted on the remains of Azeem, revealed that he died of perforation to the heart and lungs due to a stab wound.

The PME was performed on Wednesday by Dr. Nehaul Singh at the Ezekiel Funeral Home.

This publication had reported that five persons were arrested in relation to Azeem’s death. It was reported that the fisherman was stabbed to death, after an argument ensued among the men on Monday morning.

Reports are that at around 07:55hrs on Monday, five men approached Azeem at the Anna Catherina Sea Wall and accused him of chopping up their seine. Kaieteur News understands that one of the men was armed with a cutlass, while another was armed with a knife.

It was reported to the police that an argument ensued amongst them and the suspect with the knife dealt Azeem one stab to his lower right-side chest.

Azeem was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The suspects were arrested and subsequently an investigation was launched.