One Guyana Futsal Championship continues tonight

Apr 15, 2023
– One lucky fan to win motorcycle compliments of ‘Rocks’
Kaieteur News – The One Guyana Futsal tournament will continue tonight at the National Gymnasium from 8:00 pm, with four matches.
Albouystown and Avocado Ballers will open the night’s proceedings, with Ven-Guy and Kitty facing each other in the second match at 9:00 pm.
A match-up between Back Circle and Alexander Village from 10:00 pm is the third game tonight, while the curtains will come down when Gold Is Money goes up against Melanie.
Meanwhile, one lucky fan could ride out of the Mandela Avenue indoor facility with a new motorcycle, compliments of Rocks Auto Trans and Spare Parts.
The company presented the keys to the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation at their Robb Street, Georgetown store.
Rocks Auto Trans and Spare Parts will also present one motorcycle to the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament.
The One Guyana Futsal tournament will carry a first-place prize of $1M, compliments of Mohamed’s Enterprise.
The second-place team will pocket $500,000, while $200,000 is set for third-place, while $100,000 will go to the team finish fourth. (Rawle Toney)
