Lowlife from those living the high life

Kaieteur News – We are glad that Mr. Timothy Tucker waited until he relinquished the helm of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce, to reveal where he stands, how the priority of his interests matters more than the rest of Guyanese.

We thank him for educating us on what constitutes lowlife visions and lowlife thinking. If seeking a better deal from a horrendous oil contract qualifies in Mr. Tucker’s book as lowlife, then we are no longer for Guyana’s rightful share, and only about personal prosperity.

We believe that the luminous Mr. Tucker knows that history overflows with turncoats, sellouts, and betrayers, all notable with one defining feature. They were the Fifth Columnists, Quislings, and saboteurs, the citizens of prostrated counties who bonded with callous foreign interlopers and covetous foreign invaders and surrendered their countrymen for a bowl of unpalatable dogmeat.

The cruel invaders turned exploiters called those objecting to their plunder and pillage, ‘warlike tribes.’ Mr. Tucker should revisit his history books and learn that, as we thank him again for this curse of ‘lowlife’ hurled at dissenting Guyanese. Since Mr. Tucker stands high above that displeasing crowd of conscientious objectors, he can condemn them, and feel good about himself, for he has done his duty. The question is: to whom? For whose interests, certainly not those Guyanese living with the savaging irony of being the richest people in the world, and likely among the hungriest also?

Mr. Tucker can denounce conscientious Guyanese from his high ivory tower, as he enjoys the highlife, with the epithet of ‘lowlife’ because he may not know what it is to be in the marketplace, like so many mothers and daughters of Guyana, who are forced to look, then walk away. Walk away because they do not have enough in hand to access some basics to put in their family’s mouth. If it is lowlife behaviour for them to want more from their oil, and other Guyanese to want more, Mr. Tucker, then many are encouraged, though insulted. Because Mr. Tucker operates at a different altitude from the great majority of Guyana, he cannot and will not identify with their harms, their hurts, and their hopes. But, Mr. Tucker, there are those many Guyanese, whose hopes with their oil have not even been scratched, considering the lowlife terms (to borrow this great Guyanese gentleman’s word) that they live with, must endure somehow. It was the businesspeople that complained about more Local Content, didn’t they?

Mr. Tucker talks about business and contractual arrangements, and their binding nature. It is down to those talking about unbinding, upending such contracts, when they are criminal in conception and content, through the remedy of renegotiation. The 2016 oil contract is more than criminal, it is inhuman, it is bondage all over again, and slavery is illegal in this country. Further, we add that the 2016 contract is openly racist, given who benefits, given who is shackled.

Considering the quality of Mr. Tucker’s knowledge and experience, he is sure to know that skilled employees bound by cheap employment contracts are constantly applying pressure (for more). Mr. Tucker should know that talented sports and entertainment figures (baseball, NFL, singers) are upping the ante (for more), even when they already are the beneficiaries of fabulous deals. High profile employees and entertainers have prized skills and talents, and binding lucrative business contracts, but they are still fighting for more, Mr. Tucker. Guyana has its prized high-quality oil, and a garbage contract, but according to Mr. Tucker, to fight for more degrades to a ‘lowlife’ mentality. He may be proud of his thinking, and the group within which it places him, but we are ashamed of this reaction from a fellow citizen, who really knows better. It is unfortunate that he chose the path he went down, sowing this inflammatory ‘lowlife’ seed.

We have no quarrel with the likes of Mr. Tucker harvesting and prospering from the nation’s patrimony. All we insist is that all Guyanese must also go all out to get all that is due to them from their oil. If that is a lowlife practice, then that says a world about the level (and life) at which Mr. Tucker cavorts and comforts himself.