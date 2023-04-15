Khan bowls Berbice U19 to a 12-run win over Demerara

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/Government of Guyana (GOG)/Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports (MCYS), 2023 Under-19 Boys Inter-Club Super-50 Tournament continued yesterday at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) ground, Bourda, with a heated contest between Demerara U19 and Berbice U19 that saw the latter win by 12 runs in the final over of the match.

The match was reduced to 30 overs a-side due to early morning showers and a rain delay as Berbice posted 120 all out in their allotted overs, when they took first strike. In reply, Demerara fell short at 108 runs in 29.3 overs.

Rampertab Ramnauth top scored for Berbice with 29 runs as Mavindra Dindyal copped 2-17 for Demerara while Shemar Yearwood stroked a fighting 40 runs in a losing cause as Salim Khan and Zeynul Ramsammy finished with 3-17 and 3-24, respectively, for the eventual victors.

Play initially got underway around 13:15 hours as Demerara won the toss and sent Berbice into bat first.

Berbice opening batters struggled at the top scoring only 19 runs in the first ten overs and lost one wicket in the process.

Ramnauth and Hemendra Gurdyal took Berbice up to 49-1 before the fall of the latter on 17. Berbice’s Mahendra Gorilal and Tamani Caesar came back needing to get a good score to keep themselves in the game as they kept turning over the strike and getting the odd boundaries but the Demerara bowlers kept taking wickets at regular intervals to restrict the Berbice scoring.

Ceasar and Johnathan Rampersaud had a brief partnership of 22 runs taking the score to 101-5 but Berbice lost their last five wickets for only 19 runs as they were all out for 120 runs.

In reply, Demerara’s Salim Khan started well with the ball as he dismissed Jaden Campbelle (3) in the first over to push Demerara score to 5-1. Dindyal joined Lawrence Pellew at the crease but Pellew lost his wicket the over to Isaiah Thorne strike for 8 runs.

Demerara then lost Dindyal as they stumbled to 10-3. They eventually got to 24-4 when Shemar Yearwood and Zackary Jodah came together and steadied the innings pushing the score up to 58-4 after 13 overs.

Jodah played well for his 15 before he was left stranded in the center of the pitch as a result of an accurate throw at the stumps from Ramnauth; Demerara now 67-5.

Berbice came back in the game at the dismissal of Rivaldo Phillips as they progressed well but were pegged at 82-6 in 22.1 overs. Anthony Lim was later caught on the mid-wicket boundary as Demerara slid further into trouble at 92-7.

Demerara then lost Krisna Singh and Rudranauth Kissoon in quick succession as Demerara got closer to defeat at 104-9. Kennard bowled a maiden to further solidify Berbice’s position in the penultimate over, leaving Demerara to 17 to get from the final over with Yearwood at the none-striker end on 40.

They were only able to get three runs from the over as Ramsammy claimed the final wicket three with three deliveries to go.