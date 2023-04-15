Jagdeo desperate to hold onto power by any means

Dear Editor,

Over the past three days, our Indo-Guyanese comrades in their hundreds have commenced following this page. This is ongoing by the minute and is continuous and not continual. All day long, I am getting notifications. I welcome you all with open arms.

Mr. Jagdeo, while spewing his racist diatribe at Babu Jaan, begged in desperation for Indo-Guyanese to take to social media to rebut our truths about the corrupt, murderous and racist PPP regime. He wailed that if they didn’t do as he instructed, the PPP could lose the next elections. Jagdeo wishes to whimsically operate Indo-Guyanese; those who are not too bright and are easily influenced by his race hate preaching. That is how the VP wishes to stay in power. He wants to keep them in chains of ignorance, handcuffs of fear and shackles of lies. The PPP must continue to seek to divide Africans and Indians in Guyana as a political strategy to stay in power.

What is most sickening is the fact that under PPP regimes for decades, they have left thousands of Indo-Guyanese supporters uneducated and impoverished to achieve their selfish desires. Truth will liberate our Indo-Guyanese comrades and Jagdeo will soon realise that his desperate request to hang on to power will inevitably backfire.

My track record is there for all to see. I have called out leaders in my own party. I have fought to see a change in my party through elections of new executives and will continue to do so until we get it right and understand that service to our people must not be compromised or taken for granted. I welcome all of you, though I am aware of your purpose of being here. Know that you will be converted. Truth has a way of destroying lies. You come as trenchies and will leave as good and sensible Guyanese. Let the ‘cussing’ and confusion commence because that’s how it usually starts before love begins. Welcome, welcome, welcome.

Sincerely yours,

Norman Browne

Social and Political Activist