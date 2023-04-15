Guyana Press Association condemns attacks on KN journalist

Latest update April 15th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 15, 2023 Letters
Dear Editor,
The Guyana Press Association condemns the attack on Kaieteur News Journalist Davina Bagot on the Facebook page titled Live in Guyana. This is not the first time this medium has attacked journalists and placed their safety in jeopardy. This page is believed to be operated by political operatives associated with the governing People’s Progressive Party and its content follows closely on the heels of questions that senior leaders of the incumbent administration find objectionable.
The GPA remains in contact with several regional and international organisations and has placed its concerns for the safety of journalists in Guyana as a major concern. The GPA is publicly urging international assistance to fight this harassment of media operatives in Guyana. The association will endorse any effort by media operatives to have the Guyana Police Force investigate the violation of the Cyber Crime Act, as well as the violation of the rights of women by the Women and Gender Equality Commission.
The GPA also publicly seeks the solidarity of women’s organisations in condemning this most recent dastardly attack against a female member of the media corps. The GPA regards such acts as not only an attempt to harass the media from asking searching questions, but also a form of intimidation that ultimately endangers the lives of media operatives by those who may feel emboldened by such posts.
With a significant majority of media workers being women, the GPA urges all media workers to ensure that the leadership of your body is always in a position to defend our collective rights locally, regionally and internationally. It is imperative that the association remains free from the tentacles of control, domination and manipulation by politicians and other interest groups with narrow interests to serve. Let us look at the larger picture, not for a few pennies, so-called trips and propaganda orientation rather than journalism training. We cannot sell our souls to those who violate our collective rights.
Regards,
Guyana Press Association
