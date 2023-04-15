GPA, KN Publisher condemn vile smear campaign against journalist

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Press Association (GPA) yesterday issued a strong statement of condemnation against a recent attack on Kaieteur News’ Senior Journalist, Davina Bagot.

On Thursday evening, handlers for the Facebook page, “Live in Guyana,” attacked Bagot’s professional integrity with wicked insinuations not worth repeating, all while demeaning her for the critical reportage she has done on the oil industry and other matters. GPA said this is not the first time this Facebook medium has attacked journalists and placed their safety in jeopardy. It said, “This page is believed to be operated by political operatives associated with the governing People’s Progressive Party and its content follows closely on the heels of questions that senior leaders of the incumbent administration find objectionable.”

The GPA said it remains in contact with several regional and international organisations and has placed its concerns for the safety of journalists in Guyana as a major concern. The association further urged for international assistance to “fight this harassment of media operatives in Guyana.” The association also stated that it will endorse any effort by media operatives to have the Guyana Police Force investigate the violation of the Cyber Crime Act, as well as the violation of the rights of women by the Women and Gender Equality Commission.

The GPA also publicly sought the solidarity of women’s organizations in condemning this most recent dastardly attack against a female member of the media corps.

The GPA said too that it regards such acts as not only an attempt to harass the media from asking searching questions, but also a form of intimidation that ultimately endangers the lives of media operatives by those who may feel emboldened by such posts. With a significant majority of media workers being women, the GPA urged all media workers to ensure that the leadership of their bodies is always in a position to defend their collective rights locally, regionally and internationally.

“It is imperative that the association remains free from the tentacles of control, domination and manipulation by politicians and other interest groups with narrow interests to serve. Let us look at the larger picture, not for a few pennies, so-called trips and propaganda orientation rather than journalism training,” the association said while concluding, “We cannot sell our souls to those who violate our collective rights.”

In a separate statement of condemnation, Kaieteur News Publisher, Glenn Lall said the attack on Bagot represents an all-time low he never expected certain government affiliates would reach. Lall said Bagot is a woman of class, someone who earned his respect, while noting that he is repulsed by the smear campaign launched against her.

The publisher said too that Bagot has been a tireless contributor and dedicated to the struggle in securing a better Guyana for all through the pages of Kaieteur News and the Kaieteur Radio. Lall said, “This courageous young lady has been at the forefront of the fight against this injustice being done to the Guyanese people with that ExxonMobil 2016 Contract that the PPP Government does not want to hear or talk about. Her devotion to truth has now resulted in her being ridiculed in the vilest way imaginable.”

He continued, “She has been abused by PPP agents just for doing the right things, asking questions and writing articles about this wholesale robbery going on in this land today. This is what our country has come to, this is what our government is about; this is the kind of people the leadership of this country surrounds themselves with, hooliganism and goons.”

Lall reiterated that he condemns the attack and those who orchestrated it.