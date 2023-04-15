Fisherman jailed for stealing

Kaieteur News – A 43-year-old fisherman was on Wednesday jailed for 18 months for simple larceny.

He was identified as Julian Alexander Byjue of Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Byjue made his appearance at the Vigilance Magistrate Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore and pleaded guilty to the offence.