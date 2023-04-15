Fisherman jailed for stealing

Latest update April 15th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 15, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A 43-year-old fisherman was on Wednesday jailed for 18 months for simple larceny.
He was identified as Julian Alexander Byjue of Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
Byjue made his appearance at the Vigilance Magistrate Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore and pleaded guilty to the offence.
We are low life calling for change in the Exxon contract
Apr 14, 2023– Minster Ramson assures issues will never reoccur By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – At a red carpet welcome for the Guyana-based CARIFTA Games athletes and officials yesterday at the...
Apr 14, 2023
Apr 14, 2023
Apr 14, 2023
Apr 14, 2023
Apr 14, 2023
Kaieteur News – The Second Vice President, at his most recent Press Conference laid claim to his government being... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]