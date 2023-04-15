Latest update April 15th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Fisherman jailed for stealing

Apr 15, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A 43-year-old fisherman was on Wednesday jailed for 18 months for simple larceny.

Jailed 18 months for stealing, Julian Alexander Byjue

Jailed 18 months for stealing, Julian Alexander Byjue

He was identified as Julian Alexander Byjue of Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Byjue made his appearance at the Vigilance Magistrate Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore and pleaded guilty to the offence.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Join the Oil Team and Have Your Say

What You Need to Know Today:

We are low life calling for change in the Exxon contract

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

‘Red Carpet’ welcome for CARIFTA Games athletes

‘Red Carpet’ welcome for CARIFTA Games athletes

Apr 14, 2023

– Minster Ramson assures issues will never reoccur By Rawle Toney  Kaieteur News – At a red carpet welcome for the Guyana-based CARIFTA Games athletes and officials yesterday at the...
Read More
More CARIFTA Games drama!

More CARIFTA Games drama!

Apr 14, 2023

AAG and the Power of Incompetence

AAG and the Power of Incompetence

Apr 14, 2023

Impressive Guyanese men falls to Canada

Impressive Guyanese men falls to Canada

Apr 14, 2023

Seven Seas sponsors Archery Guyana’s 2023 National Indoor Championships

Seven Seas sponsors Archery Guyana’s 2023...

Apr 14, 2023

GFF, Marics Company handover One Guyana President’s Cup Top Scorers’ Prizes

GFF, Marics Company handover One Guyana...

Apr 14, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Questions for Jagdeo

    Kaieteur News – The Second Vice President, at his most recent Press Conference laid claim to his government being... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]