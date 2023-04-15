ExxonMobil/New Era Ent. Inter-School football off to exciting start

Latest update April 15th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 15, 2023 Sports
– Wins for Wisburg and New Silvercity on Day One
By Rawle Toney
Kaieteur News – New Era Entertainment behind oil-producing giants ExxonMobil (Guyana), officially kicked off its Inter-School Football Championship in Linden yesterday at the Wisburg School ground with a triple-header.
After an opening ceremony, spectators and sponsors saw three exciting matches, where Mackenzie High School and the Linden Technical Institute played a 1 – 1 draw in the opening encounter.
Dixie Peters found the net in the 28th minute for LTI, which enjoyed a 1 – 0 lead at halftime. However, Javon Dennis’ 59th-minute goal salvaged a draw for MHS.
In game two, Keishon Leacock had a double for Kwakwani Secondary, but his effort was not enough to save the school from the Berbice River in Region 10, from falling 2 – 0 when they played the home side, Wisburg Secondary.
Akil Gibbons and Joshua Lambert were the goal scorers for Wisburg Secondary.
The opening day’s final match saw Latrell John slotting home the game’s lone goal for New Silvercity Secondary against Linden Foundation Secondary.
The tournament continues today at the same venue with a doubleheader.
From 12:45 pm, Wismar Christianburg Secondary School will have their first taste of the competition when they come up against Linden Foundation Secondary.
Today’s final game brings together Wisburg Secondary and Mackenzie High School, with kick-off time set for 1:15 pm.
