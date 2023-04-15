De truth does expose a lot of people

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Pee Pee good trying fuh create diversion. And dem doing it de way dem know best: cuss out, humiliate, insult and try fuh degrade people. De dirty tricks crew back in action smearing people’s reputation, attacking young women and seeking to counter criticism by assassinating people’s character.

Yesterday dem pick pon a young reporter of de Waterfall paper. And was a shameful thing because dem start a smear campaign ’bout de girl and all because she brave enough fuh ask de questions wah mek de Pee Pee Pee embarrass.

Dem nah want to be reminded of certain things. So dem does cuss yuh out and accuse yuh of all kinds of things. But still dem nah answer certain questions wah dem reporter put to dem.

But time longer than twine and is only a matter of time before de truth expose dem. Yuh can run from de media. Some people even feel dem can run from God, but yuh can’t run from de truth and is de truth wah does be yuh downfall.

Guyana gan soon come like some of dem country where there is no press freedom. At present, freedom of de press is under threat. Dem media people gat to sit down and listen to all kinds of abuse…

Dem boys gat a solution to de problem. De media should tek a position dat it will no longer cover government press conferences unless de abuse of dem reporter stop.

Talk half. Leff half!