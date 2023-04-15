DCB U-17 Inter-Association Tournament 2023…

– Batsmen, bowlers on full show as tourney continues

Kaieteur News – Nicholas Shioprasad and Romeo Deonarine scored half-centuries while Hemraj Harripersaud and Neeran Bani spun the East Coast Demerara side to victory, when action in the DCB U17 tournament continued.

Over at the Enmore Community Center Ground, East Coast Demerara won the toss and elected to bat, scoring a well-constructed 244 for 7 from their allotted 45 overs.

Vice-Captain Shiopersaud top scored with a well-constructed 69 while Captain Deonarine scored 56, Romel Persaud chipped in with 32, and Alex Datterdeen 30 not out.

Bowling for the West, Demerara Nityanand Mathura collected 3-51, while support came from Sachin Balgobin, who took 2 of 33, and Alex Parag, 1 for 19.

In reply, West Demerara struggled to reach their target and only managed 64 all out from 24.1 overs.

Opener Sachin Balgobin was the lone batter to reach double figures of 13. Hemraj Harripersaud and Neeran Bani collected 4 for 13 and 4 for 13, respectively while Suresh Sugrim and Alex Datterdeen took 1 for 23 and 1 for 0 each. East Coast Demerara won by 180 runs.

In the second round of the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) Under-17 Inter-Association Tournament part sponsored by Team Mohamed, Georgetown will battle East Bank Demerara at Farm Ground while, East Coast Demerara will face Upper Demerara at Enmore.