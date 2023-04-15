Latest update April 15th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Athletes poised ahead of competitive 2-day

Apr 15, 2023 Sports

Kares Crossfit Championship 2023…

Kaieteur News – This year’s Kares Crossfit Championship is set to be more competitive than ever as Guyana’s top athletes seek to show out over the next two days, commencing from 5:00h.

The National Aquatic Center and the National Park will come alive from today with a number of events which will test the country’s elite sportsmen and women.

Jaimie McDonald, during his debriefing, told those in attendance that competition will be at an all time high this year. As a result, competitors are required to bring their A-Games.

Around 49 athletes hailing from host country Guyana alongside Suriname, Trinidad, Barbados, French Guiana and Bahamas will duke it out for four million in cash and prizes.

Events commence with the 150m swim at the National Aquatic Center, followed by a grueling two-mile ride on the stationary Echo Bike.

Athletes will then run a gauntlet consisting of a three-mile course, which gets underway from the Aquatic Centre and will end at the National Park.

Some of the participants took a photo op following the player briefing at the Kares CrossFit Gym.

Some of the participants took a photo op following the player briefing at the Kares CrossFit Gym.

Among the headliners, Dillon Mahadeo, Guyana’s 5-time Men’s RX CrossFit champ and three-time RX CrossFit champ, Delice Adonis will seek to beat off the competition.

Mahedo said he was elated to be competing at home, as he’s looking forward to claiming this year’s event.

Meanwhile, Guyanese entertainer Timeka Marshall will host the event.

Tickets are available at Fitness Express, Kares CrossFit, and Lotus Hardware. General admission is GYD$1000; VVIP tickets GYD $5,000, while children under the age of 12 are free.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

We are low life calling for change in the Exxon contract

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Fernandes hails spirited performance from women’s team at Jr Pan Am Hockey C/Ship

Fernandes hails spirited performance from women’s team at Jr Pan Am...

Apr 15, 2023

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – It was a spirited performance by Guyana’s women’s team in their second match at the Junior Pan Am Championship, but they fell 0-8 yesterday to an unbeaten...
Read More
Track and Field athletes fear missing CAC Games thanks to the AAG

Track and Field athletes fear missing CAC Games...

Apr 15, 2023

Khan bowls Berbice U19 to a 12-run win over Demerara

Khan bowls Berbice U19 to a 12-run win over...

Apr 15, 2023

Quarterfinals on Sunday at MoE Ground

Quarterfinals on Sunday at MoE Ground

Apr 15, 2023

ExxonMobil/New Era Ent. Inter-School football off to exciting start

ExxonMobil/New Era Ent. Inter-School football off...

Apr 15, 2023

Athletes poised ahead of competitive 2-day

Athletes poised ahead of competitive 2-day

Apr 15, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Questions for Jagdeo

    Kaieteur News – The Second Vice President, at his most recent Press Conference laid claim to his government being... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]