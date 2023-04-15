Athletes poised ahead of competitive 2-day

Kares Crossfit Championship 2023…

Kaieteur News – This year’s Kares Crossfit Championship is set to be more competitive than ever as Guyana’s top athletes seek to show out over the next two days, commencing from 5:00h.

The National Aquatic Center and the National Park will come alive from today with a number of events which will test the country’s elite sportsmen and women.

Jaimie McDonald, during his debriefing, told those in attendance that competition will be at an all time high this year. As a result, competitors are required to bring their A-Games.

Around 49 athletes hailing from host country Guyana alongside Suriname, Trinidad, Barbados, French Guiana and Bahamas will duke it out for four million in cash and prizes.

Events commence with the 150m swim at the National Aquatic Center, followed by a grueling two-mile ride on the stationary Echo Bike.

Athletes will then run a gauntlet consisting of a three-mile course, which gets underway from the Aquatic Centre and will end at the National Park.

Among the headliners, Dillon Mahadeo, Guyana’s 5-time Men’s RX CrossFit champ and three-time RX CrossFit champ, Delice Adonis will seek to beat off the competition.

Mahedo said he was elated to be competing at home, as he’s looking forward to claiming this year’s event.

Meanwhile, Guyanese entertainer Timeka Marshall will host the event.

Tickets are available at Fitness Express, Kares CrossFit, and Lotus Hardware. General admission is GYD$1000; VVIP tickets GYD $5,000, while children under the age of 12 are free.