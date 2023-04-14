We gan soon get more press conference dan reporters

Latest update April 14th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 14, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Deh seh when it rains, it pours. Well, it pouring press conferences dese days. But mainly by de Vee Pee. It look as if every week de man calling a press conference. Dis week is one, and next week gan be another one fuh discuss this week’s press conference. De following week gan be another one to discuss last week’s press conference.
But it look as if is a one-man show at dese press conference. Like de Pee Pee Pee nah gat nobody else fuh hold press conference. Is one man sitting at de table and giving sermon. By de time de floor open to questions, yuh does gat to wak up some of dem reporters and remind dem weh dem deh.
Is nuff cuss out tekking place at dem government press conference deses days. One man bin ask he reporter friend what is de difference between Shakespeare press conference and a government press conference. He friend tell he one is de taming of the Shrew and the other is the shaming of the true.
When yuh leff some of dem press conferences yuh mo confused dan when you go. Dat is why nuff of dem reporter does stay away from dem event. Some of dem does leff so bassidy, dem can’t remember where dem live or wuk.
Deh gat a story dat when Janet was retiring, she called Jaggy into a room and tell give he three envelopes. She tell he dat when problems start in de economy he must open each of de envelopes which gat advice on what to do.
Six months afterwards there was a foreign exchange crisis. Jaggy decide fuh open de fuss envelope. It read, “Call a press conference and blame de Trinidadians.”
Jaggy do dat and eventually de people believe he.
Two months after growth began to stagnate. Jaggy open de second envelope. It read, “Blame yuh Ministers and fire some of dem”.
Jaggy went ahead and reorganized de government. De people believe he.
But three months after there was a major fuel crisis. People start to protest Jaggy decide fuh open de third envelope. It read “Prepare three envelopes.”
Talk half. Leff half!
