Trinidad & Tobago crowned West Indies Rising Stars U15 Champions

Apr 14, 2023 Sports

– Guyana secures 2nd place

Kaieteur News – A brilliant half-century from Christian Lall led Trinidad and Tobago to the West Indies Rising Stars Under 15 Championship title, while Guyana finished as runners-up following an exciting competition.

Guyana captain, Dave Mohabir

The Twin Islands Republic defeated the Leeward Islands by six wickets at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

The Leewards batting first posted 162 all out in 48 overs, with a half-century for skipper Matthew Miller.

He shared in a 63-run partnership with Jaheem Clarke as the pair showed resistance to the spin of Yasir Deen and Alejandro Kassiram.

Deen and Kassiram finished with figures of 3/34 and 3/9 respectively. Lall and Dimitri Ramjattan then posted a 77-run opening partnership before Ramjattan was caught for 19.

Trinidad and Tobago lost three more wickets in pursuit of victory, but Yasir Deen nudged the ball for the winning single in the last ball of the 35th over. Kunal Tilokani finished with figures of 2/45.

Windwards and Guyana close out tournament with wins…

The Windward Islands took home a four-wicket win over Jamaica at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium to close of their championship on a winning note.

Batting first, Jamaica posted 146 all out in 42.3 overs, thanks to a top score of 39 from Demarco Scott and 36 from Odane Binns. Theo Edward was the pick of the Windward bowlers with figures of 4/27.

In the third match, Guyana beat last year’s winners Barbados by seven wickets at Liberta Sports Ground. Batting first, Barbados were all out for 69 in 20.5 overs.

Oliver Gooding top-scored for the Bajans with 23. Arun Gainda 3/10, skipper Dave Mohabir 3/13 and Jonathan Mentore 3/14 were the leading bowlers for Guyana.

Mentore then returned to top score 17 runs and 14 from Romario Ramdeholl, but it was the 25 runs that came via extras that took Guyana home to a comfortable win. Akobi Crichlow-Byer was the best Barbados bowler with figures of 2/18.

Leading Performers

Most Runs – Earsinho Fontaine (197 from 4 innings)

Most Wickets – Yasir Deen (14 wickets)

Most Dismissals – Christiano Ramanan (9)

Most Catches – Sycon Charles (6)

