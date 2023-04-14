Seven Seas sponsors Archery Guyana’s 2023 National Indoor Championships

Kaieteur News – Archery Guyana will be hosting its Seven Seas National Indoor Championships 2023 shortly with Ranking Rounds to be shot from April 23-29 2023 and the Finals on Sunday 30th April, 2023 at the National Gymnasium.

Guyana’s best local talents will be on display aiming for the bragging rights of Indoor National Champion. Here Archers will have to demonstrate great discipline, strength and stamina to walk away with the title.

The qualities required by the Archer to achieve success twins harmoniously with The Seven Seas products. You may ask why Seven Seas? This is because for 88 years we have proudly delivered to you the best products, sourced from the ocean and manufactured to the highest standards.

Seven Seas has been at the forefront of supplements and vitamins since 1935, when a co-Operative of fishing trawler owners from Hull started producing bottles of pharmaceutical grade Cod Liver Oil. Fast-forward to today, they are determined to support your whole-body Health through the power of Omega-3.

Recently, at the handover ceremony at the Massy Distribution’s Head-office at D4 Starlite Square, Montrose, East Coast Demerara, president of AG, Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon and Archery Guyana’s Competitions Committee Chair, Mr. Jeewanram Persaud were able to learn more about the products from the knowledgeable staff.

Ms. Karen Connell, Pharmaceutical Manager of Massy Distribution and Ms. Dileya Deonarine, Pharmacist/Brand Manager of the Seven Seas portfolio here in Guyana, explained that their tailored range supports an active lifestyle focusing on the health of your bones, cartilage, Muscles, and connective tissue.

All these products start with Omega-3 & Glucosamine with the Addition of Chondroitin, Calcium and Turmeric to suit your specific Joint Care needs. One of their featured products: Joint Care Max has been specifically formulated to support an active lifestyle. It supports Cartilage, Bones, Muscles and Connective Tissue to help in four important areas of Joint Care.

It also contains our highest level of Glucosamine at 1500 mg. Their Perfect 7 Plus line’s Pharmacist/Brand Manager, Ms. Dileya Deonarine explained that it brings together the benefits of a daily multivitamin and Omega-3 to help support the demands of modern life and your busy lifestyle.

The Perfect 7 Plus man aids the body in 7 key ways, supporting your muscles, heart, brain, bones, vision, metabolism and energy levels. The Perfect 7 Woman Plus aids the body in 7 key ways, supporting your brain, Skin & Nails, Hair, vision, heart, hormonal activity.

Since this brand was founded, Massy Distribution and Seven Seas have strived to provide customers with the best quality products and committed to putting ‘you’ at the center of everything we do.

According to Deonarine, “We feel it is our obligation to not only produce great products, but to also share our 88 years of expertise in vitamins and minerals with you!” Thanks were expressed by Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, President of Archery Guyana, for Seven Seas collaboration as a competition sponsor.

Jeewanram Persaud reminded the media that members of the Public are invited to attend a spectacle on Sunday 30th April at the National Gymnasium.