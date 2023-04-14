Row between business partners ends in chopping incident

Kaieteur News – A row between two business partners reportedly ended with one of them being chopped on Thursday at Quartzstone Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven.

The victim was identified as Dwayne Ward, a 43-year-old man of Wismar Linden, Region Ten.

According to police, Ward was chopped twice by his former business partner identified only as “Country” or “Brother” at around 07:00hrs at Linda’s Shop in Quartzstone Backdam.

The victim is hospitalized at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) with a gaping wound to the face and an almost severed left finger. Ward’s condition is listed as serious.

Ward reportedly told cops, that he and ‘Country’ were business partners but had severed ties after a misunderstanding.

On Thursday morning, ‘Country’ reportedly saw him (Ward) in the vicinity of Linda’s Shop and called out to him but he ignored him and continued walking. Ward said he remembers the suspect sneaking up on him from behind and chopping him twice.

Persons close by reportedly intervened and rescued him.

Investigations are ongoing.