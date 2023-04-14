Photographer believes “social media personality” responsible for shooting up home

– Has been unable to work since attack

Kaieteur News – Keron Bruce, a well known photographer has heightened security at his home while police continue to analyze footage of an attack that resulted in his house being riddled with bullets on Tuesday evening.

The footage shows a lone gunman pulling up on motorcycle and opening fire at the his residence located at Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and according to Crime chief Wendell Blanhum, his investigators are doing their best to track down the suspect in the shortest possible time.

Kaieteur News understands that investigators have also obtained footages from other security cameras in the neighbourhood to assist in identifying the gunman.

However, in an interview with Kaieteur News on Thursday, Bruce said that a “popular social media figure” could be responsible for the attack on his home.

The individual, he claimed, had threatened to expose his location and address to criminal elements. Bruce alleged too that he even has evidence of the person staking out his house in a heavily tinted vehicle months ago.

Meanwhile, Bruce has not been able to work since the attack because of fear that the gunman might return.

“I have been lying low because I am really concerned for my life and the life of my family,” Bruce told Kaieteur News.

Bruce said that his son normally plays in their yard but he has been forced to keep him indoors because of fear that a bullet could take his life.

The photographer added that the trauma of the attack has even led him to contemplate moving out of his home that he worked so hard to acquire for his family.

“It has certainly affected our normal way of living”, Bruce said. (Felicia Hallim)