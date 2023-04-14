Latest update April 14th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

More CARIFTA Games drama!

Apr 14, 2023 Sports

– GOA being asked to front US$12,000 charter bill incurred by AAG

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – As parents and well-wishers assembled today to welcome home the Guyana-based athletes, the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) is being asked to front a $12,000 (GY$2.4m) charter bill incurred by the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) through the Bahamas Olympic Committee.

BOC president Romell Knowles

BOC president Romell Knowles

AAG president Aubrey Hutson

AAG president Aubrey Hutson

According to information received (with evidence), in a last-ditch effort by the AAG to get the team to games in Nassau on time, a flight was chartered, with the help of the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) president Mike Sands, from Havana, Cuba, to The Bahamas.

The last-minute effort from the AAG came after they were unable to secure flights to the Bahamas a day prior to the Games’ opening ceremony on Good Friday.

However, upon completion of the games, the Government of Guyana, after learning of the team’s inability to find their way home on Monday during the final day of the championship, took over the responsibility of the team.

GOA president Godfrey Munroe

GOA president Godfrey Munroe

Nonetheless, the GOA was contacted by the president of the Bahamas Olympic Committee, Romell Knowles, asking that the cost of $12,000 incurred to take the team to the Bahamas be paid to the private charter in the Bahamas, since they’ve been unable to contact AAG president, Aubrey Hutson.

He stated to the GOA that the BOC could pay the bill, which means that Guyana would be in debt to the Bahamas Olympic Committee since their concern is payment to the private charter.

When contacted today, Hutson said he’s unaware of a $12,000 bill, stating that the NACAC president never told him about a cost attached to the charter from Cuba to The Bahamas.

The AGG president said he received $3m from the GOA, and $3m from the National Sports Commission (NSC) while also collecting over $3m from sponsors. Hutson, in several interviews, said the money was not the issue.

At the time of making this report, Kaieteur News was unable to get a comment from the GOA on whether the country’s Olympic Committee will make the $12,000 payment on behalf of the AAG.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Join the Oil Team and Have Your Say

What You Need to Know Today:

We are low life calling for change in the Exxon contract

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

‘Red Carpet’ welcome for CARIFTA Games athletes

‘Red Carpet’ welcome for CARIFTA Games athletes

Apr 14, 2023

– Minster Ramson assures issues will never reoccur By Rawle Toney  Kaieteur News – At a red carpet welcome for the Guyana-based CARIFTA Games athletes and officials yesterday at the...
Read More
More CARIFTA Games drama!

More CARIFTA Games drama!

Apr 14, 2023

AAG and the Power of Incompetence

AAG and the Power of Incompetence

Apr 14, 2023

Impressive Guyanese men falls to Canada

Impressive Guyanese men falls to Canada

Apr 14, 2023

Seven Seas sponsors Archery Guyana’s 2023 National Indoor Championships

Seven Seas sponsors Archery Guyana’s 2023...

Apr 14, 2023

GFF, Marics Company handover One Guyana President’s Cup Top Scorers’ Prizes

GFF, Marics Company handover One Guyana...

Apr 14, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]