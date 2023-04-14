Man swindles granny, others out of money for US Visas

Kaieteur News – A man who in past has been charged for scamming multiple individuals out of their hard earned cash is once again under the radar for allegedly swindling hundreds of thousands of dollars out of a ‘granny’ and others under the pretense that he could get them visas to travel to the United States.

Speaking with Kaieteur News on Thursday, the elderly woman (name provided), said she met the alleged swindler in February 2023 after he was recommended through a trusted acquaintance.

The woman explained that she had applied for a United States (US) visa two years ago but was turned down.

The acquaintance reportedly recommended that the alleged swindler has links with officials attached to the American Embassy in Guyana and can assist but she will have to pay more.

Eager to obtain a US visa the woman contacted the swindler but had no clue that the man would have deceived her. The elderly woman paid the man $160,000 to get her the visa.

“We call him and he told us [elderly woman and her daughter] to reach him at Giftland and from there he pick us up in his car take us to a place in Sophia,” the elderly woman said.

The suspect reportedly picked them up in a posh convertible and his words, according to the victim, were “so sweet” that she was convinced the man could assist her with the visa.

She recalled that he collected the sum of $160,000 and began the application process on his computer. After completing the process, the woman asked him to print out the confirmation letter but the alleged swindler said that he had troubles with his printer and would deliver the document to her the following day.

It was at this point that the alleged swindler began making excuses until he started ghosting his victim.

“Is then the excuses pon excuses start,” the woman told Kaieteur News.

The woman’s daughter reportedly “ran into him” last month while drinking at a bar at Giftland and when she questioned him, he claimed that he was manager at the bar and then made another excuse.

After some time elapsed, the victim decided to check with bar but was told he is not an employee but drinks there regularly.

The woman and her daughter continued calling his phone frequently and when he answered he would insult them and make outrageous excuses.

One of the excuses he made was that visa process was delayed because of a threat against the US interests in Guyana.

“We call the embassy to find out if this was true but the people say interviews are still ongoing and that has not affected the visa process”, the woman said.

When confronted, the alleged swindler reportedly responded that he has to check with his connections because “they have been telling him the wrong thing”.

In order to cover himself, the man allegedly told the victim, that she did not get her visa because the embassy had raised the price and she needs to pay more.

To verify if this was true, the daughter made some queries and learnt again that new visa price will be in effect from May 30.

After refusing to pay more, the alleged swindler began to ghost them.

Realising that she was scammed, the woman contacted social media personality, Melly Mel to share her story.

Melly Mel posted his identity and other persons came forward alleging that they too were swindled hundreds of thousands of dollars for an American visa.

One woman said she was swindled $200,000 for a visa for her husband.

Another victim claimed they were swindled close $1M too.

A background check also revealed that the suspect was in the past charged for scamming multiple individuals.