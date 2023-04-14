Impressive Guyanese men falls to Canada

– Women’s team in action today at Jr Pan Am Hockey C/Ship

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – A valiant effort was not enough to save the Guyanese men from a 5 – 0 defeat to their Canadian counterparts in their final Group B game at the Junior Pan Am Hockey Championships in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The Robert Fernandes-coached team went into the contest oozing with confidence after securing the country’s first win at the tournament since 1992 following their 1 – 0 victory over Barbados.

Guyana had opened the tournament with a 0-3 loss to the Americans andhoped to score an unprecedented win over Canada.

However, the Canadians, the higher-ranked side between the two, showed their superiority against the Guyanese.

Leighton De Souza opened the Canadian’s account in the 29th minute, scoring from a Penalty Corner.

Jude Nicholson (33′), Hudson Loh (35′), Jyothswaroop Sidhu (38′) and Brooklyn Aranha (44′) are the other Canadians to find the back of the night.

Canada ended the group stage unbeaten with wins over Guyana, the USA and Barbados, while the Americans ended on six points with wins over the Bajans and the Guyanese.

Guyana will play their final game of the championships tomorrow against Barbados.

Meanwhile, the women’s team, coming off a historic 1 – 0 win over Barbados on Wednesday, will play Chile today at 12:00 pm.

Chile is hoping to remain flawless in the tournament, with wins over Canada and Barbados in their previous matches.