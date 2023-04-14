Guyanese women on drug charges in Jamaica remanded

Latest update April 14th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 14, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Jamaican Observer – Two Guyanese women held with 21 pounds of cocaine at Sangster International Airport in Jamaica were remanded when they appeared in the St James Parish Court on Wednesday.
Twenty-one-year-old Oshaura Moses and 27-year-old Abiki Moses — both from Georgetown — have been charged with possession of dealing in, attempting to export, and conspiracy to export cocaine.
According to police reports, both women checked in at the airport about 7:30 pm last Tuesday to board a departing flight to the United Kingdom.
During a search of their luggage, cocaine weighing 21 pounds was allegedly discovered hidden inside false compartments. At Wednesday’s hearing, no application for bail was made on their behalf.
Attorney-at-law Henry McCurdy, who is representing both women, asked for a new mention date so that arrangements could be made for him to receive copies of the essential documents.
Presiding parish judge Sasha-Marie Smith-Ashley then remanded the two women until the case returns to court on April 20.
