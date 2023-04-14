Grove woman charged with threatening President, attempting to excite hostility

Latest update April 14th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 14, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A 59-year-old Golden Grove woman was on Thursday charged for threatening President Irfaan Ali and attempting to excite hostility or ill-will.
The woman, Zalena Ali called ‘Kim Ali’ made her first court appearance at the Diamond Grove Magistrates’ Court on Thursday before Magistrate Sunil Scarce to answer to the charges.
Days prior Ali, a housewife of Lot 140 Section ‘A’ Block ‘Y’ Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was seen on a video which was circulated on social media, making a racial statement and using threatening language against President Irfaan Ali.
She was charged with attempting to excite hostility or ill-will, Contrary to section 2(3) of the Racial Hostility Act, Chapter 23:01, committed on Raynard Sobers and use of threatening language, Contrary to Section 141(a) of the SJOA Chapter 8:02, committed on President Ali.
Ali pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that she attempt to excite hostility or ill-will and she was fined $75,000. On the second charge, the woman pleaded not guilty and she was placed on $25,000 bail. That matter has been adjourned to May 18, 2023.
We are low life calling for change in the Exxon contract
Apr 14, 2023– Minster Ramson assures issues will never reoccur By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – At a red carpet welcome for the Guyana-based CARIFTA Games athletes and officials yesterday at the...
Apr 14, 2023
Apr 14, 2023
Apr 14, 2023
Apr 14, 2023
Apr 14, 2023
Kaieteur News – Jagdeo continues to insist that there was no private investor in the Marriot Hotel. And he even went... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]