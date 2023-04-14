Grove woman charged with threatening President, attempting to excite hostility

Kaieteur News – A 59-year-old Golden Grove woman was on Thursday charged for threatening President Irfaan Ali and attempting to excite hostility or ill-will.

The woman, Zalena Ali called ‘Kim Ali’ made her first court appearance at the Diamond Grove Magistrates’ Court on Thursday before Magistrate Sunil Scarce to answer to the charges.

Days prior Ali, a housewife of Lot 140 Section ‘A’ Block ‘Y’ Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was seen on a video which was circulated on social media, making a racial statement and using threatening language against President Irfaan Ali.

She was charged with attempting to excite hostility or ill-will, Contrary to section 2(3) of the Racial Hostility Act, Chapter 23:01, committed on Raynard Sobers and use of threatening language, Contrary to Section 141(a) of the SJOA Chapter 8:02, committed on President Ali.

Ali pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that she attempt to excite hostility or ill-will and she was fined $75,000. On the second charge, the woman pleaded not guilty and she was placed on $25,000 bail. That matter has been adjourned to May 18, 2023.