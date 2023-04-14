Ghanpat wins Romel and Robin Golf Tourney

…Boodram and Harry winners in respective flights

Kaieteur News – Last Sunday, the Lusignan Golf Club hosted their annual Romel and Robin Golf tournament, which featured three flights, namely the 10-and-under, 11-18 handicap and 19-36 handicap.

In the end, one man stood out – the experienced Hardeo Ghanpat, who was adjudged the overall winner.

Speaking at the end of the tournament was one of the sponsors RomelBhagwandin who said, “It has been a real pleasure, hosting this tournament for the seventh time. We had a huge turnout, a total of forty (40) players, the highest we have had so far for this year.”

“It was a great feeling to see the members engaging with caddies and non-members. To see so many persons turn out in such a great magnitude, it brings us a lot of joy in hosting the tournament.”

The results for the tournament were as follows:

0 to 10 Flight

1st – David Harry

2nd – Avinash Persaud

3rd – Aassrodeen Shaw

11 to 18 Flight

1st – Kevin Boodram

2nd – Mahendra Harry

3rd – Bridgelall Harry

19 to 36 Flight

1st – Hardeo Ganpat

2nd – DenoBissassar

3rd – Arnol Deo

Best Gross – Avinash Persaud

Overall Best Net – Hardeo Ganpat

Longest Drive – Max Persaud

Nearest to pin – Patrick Persaud