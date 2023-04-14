Ghanpat wins Romel and Robin Golf Tourney

Latest update April 14th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 14, 2023 Sports
…Boodram and Harry winners in respective flights
Kaieteur News – Last Sunday, the Lusignan Golf Club hosted their annual Romel and Robin Golf tournament, which featured three flights, namely the 10-and-under, 11-18 handicap and 19-36 handicap.
In the end, one man stood out – the experienced Hardeo Ghanpat, who was adjudged the overall winner.
Speaking at the end of the tournament was one of the sponsors RomelBhagwandin who said, “It has been a real pleasure, hosting this tournament for the seventh time. We had a huge turnout, a total of forty (40) players, the highest we have had so far for this year.”
“It was a great feeling to see the members engaging with caddies and non-members. To see so many persons turn out in such a great magnitude, it brings us a lot of joy in hosting the tournament.”
The results for the tournament were as follows:
0 to 10 Flight
1st – David Harry
2nd – Avinash Persaud
3rd – Aassrodeen Shaw
11 to 18 Flight
1st – Kevin Boodram
2nd – Mahendra Harry
3rd – Bridgelall Harry
19 to 36 Flight
1st – Hardeo Ganpat
2nd – DenoBissassar
3rd – Arnol Deo
Best Gross – Avinash Persaud
Overall Best Net – Hardeo Ganpat
Longest Drive – Max Persaud
Nearest to pin – Patrick Persaud
We are low life calling for change in the Exxon contract
Apr 14, 2023– Minster Ramson assures issues will never reoccur By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – At a red carpet welcome for the Guyana-based CARIFTA Games athletes and officials yesterday at the...
Apr 14, 2023
Apr 14, 2023
Apr 14, 2023
Apr 14, 2023
Apr 14, 2023
Kaieteur News – Jagdeo continues to insist that there was no private investor in the Marriot Hotel. And he even went... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]