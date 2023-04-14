GFF, Marics Company handover One Guyana President’s Cup Top Scorers’ Prizes

Latest update April 14th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 14, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and Marics and Company Limited this afternoon handed over two new white and red Honda XR 150L motorcycles to One Guyana President’s Cup top scorers Abumchi Benjamin and Kelsey Benjamin.
The simple ceremony was held at the GFF Headquarters in Georgetown. Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) defeated Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) 2-1 in a spectacular January 1 final of the inaugural tournament at the Leonora National Track and Field Centre, West Demerara.
The Benjamin men represented the Guyana Defence Force Football Club and scored 10 goals each. One of the motorcycles was donated by Marics and Company Limited, the home of Honda in Guyana, while the other bike was sponsored by GFF.
Marics and Company Marketing Manager Anjanie Hackett said her company has always supported GFF’s tournaments and that they were happy to present the XR Honda motorcycle to one of the top scorers of the One Guyana President’s Cup.
“Marics and Company Limited has always supported sport in Guyana. It’s not the first time we’re doing it…sometimes we give bikes, sometimes we give cash. So we are happy to give this wonderful prize and it’s 495,000 for the XR bike. So we are happy for the winner.
Hackett assured that Marics will be sponsoring a prize for the 2023 year-end tournament.
GFF Secretary General Ian Alves explained that the federation had to step in and sponsor another motorcycle
after two players scored the most goals at the end of the national tournament.
“Initially we got the donation from Marics and Company for the one motorcycle XR because we were assuming there would have been one highest goal scorer. As the tournament was as competitive as it was…it should be noted that because there were two highest goal scorers, we were forced to find another prize. As a result, the Guyana Football Federation chipped in by purchasing the other motorcycle from Marics so that both of the highest goal scorers could have gotten their prize.”
He added: “Marics is already committed to the tournament this year and to additional support for other Guyana Football Federation’s tournaments. For this we are indeed grateful. Once we can guarantee support of companies like Marics, we can see our players being much more motivated and willing to give their best in these tournaments.
The club leg of the One Guyana President’s Cup kicked off on November 13. It was followed by the championship round, which started on December 11 and featured 10 regional teams in two groups.
Abumchi Benjamin of the Guyana Defence Force Football Club after collecting the keys for his new bike said he was happy with the prize.
“On behalf of GDF, I thank GFF and also Marics Company,” he shared.
Kelsey Benjamin added that he was “very, very excited”.
