Chief Magistrate on pre-retirement leave, to retire next month

Kaieteur News – After serving 16 years in the judiciary, Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan has proceeded on pre-retirement leave and is scheduled to retire on May 15, 2023.
Chief Magistrate McLennan who is also a Colonel in the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), had enlisted to join the army in September 1985 and successfully graduated from the Standard Officers Course # 17 in 1986.
According to GDF, she later gained a Bachelor of Laws Degree with honors from the University of the West Indies (UWI), Cave Hill Campus, in 1994, a Legal Education Certificate from the Sir Hugh Wooding Law School, Trinidad in 1996 and a Post Graduate Certificate in Diplomacy from the University of Guyana.
Thereafter she was admitted to the Bar in Guyana in 1996. She returned to the Force and held several appointments including Trainee Welfare Officer, Admin Officer Ground Forces Group, Personal Assistant to the Force Commander, Commanding Officer, Medical Corps and Legal Services Department, Staff Officer 2 within the G1 Branch and Staff Officer to the Chief-of-Staff.
In 2007, enthusiastic to expand her legal career and to give further service to country, permission was granted for her to be seconded to the Judiciary to sit as a Magistrate in the Georgetown Magisterial District.
According to information from the Judiciary, Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus is currently the acting Chief Magistrate while McLennan is on pre-retirement leave.
