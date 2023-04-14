Businessman charged with murder of Port Kaituma labourer

Kaieteur News – Forty-four-year-old Miguel Hutson who was accused of killing a 24-year-old labourer last Friday at Water Front, Port Kaituma, North West District, Region One was on Wednesday charged with murder and remanded to prison.

Hutson, a businessman of Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD) made his first court appearance at the Matthews Ridge Magistrates’ Court before Senior Magistrate Dylon Bess where the charge was read to him.

The businessman was not required to plead to the charge which alleges that on April 7 at Water Front, Port Kaituma he murdered Joel Ramitt of Red Hill, Port Kaituma. Hutson who was remanded is expected to make his next court appearance on April 17, 2023 for the filing of statements.

Kaieteur News had reported that Ramitt was reportedly killed for stealing the suspect’s haversack, at an apartment complex at Water Front.

Ramitt, according to information received, died after reporting Hutson to the police. Police in a report said that the suspect reportedly stayed in a rented room at the apartment complex that day, and had secured it and left around 21:00 hrs.

Investigators learnt that at around 23:00hrs, Ramitt was spotted by another man jumping out of the suspect’s apartment window with a haversack on his back. The man reportedly stopped Ramitt and detained him with the haversack before taking him to the suspect.

After learning that Ramitt was caught jumping out of his window, the suspect checked the haversack and saw that it was his.

Police said that the suspect then reached for a knife from his waist and stabbed Ramitt to the abdomen.

Ramitt managed to run all the way to the Port Kaituma Police Station, with his intestines protruding and reported the matter.

The ranks on duty rushed him to the Port Kaituma Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries around 08:00hrs on Saturday. Hutson was arrested and subsequently an investigation was launched.