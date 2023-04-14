Latest update April 14th, 2023 12:59 AM

$70.6M estimated to upgrade Coomacka, St. Luis, Harmony schools

Apr 14, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development is looking to spend some $70,616,244 to have the Coomacka and St. Luis Primary Schools extended and the Harmony Secondary School rehabilitated.

The projects were revealed during the latest opening of tenders which disclosed that Coomacka Primary would be extended at an estimated cost of $29.6 million, the St. Luis Primary would be extended at an estimated cost of $19.9 million and the Harmony Secondary would be rehabilitated at an estimated cost of $20.9 million.

Besides these rehab works, the Ministry of Education is looking to undertake a number of electrical works at a number of schools including the East Ruimveldt and Dolphin Secondary schools and, Winfer Garden and Graham’s Hall Primary. These works according to the total account of the engineer’s estimates is expected to cost $42,742,875.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development

Extension of Coomacka Primary School.

Extension of school building at St. Luis Primary School.

Extension of Education Centre.

Rehabilitation of Harmony Secondary School, Wismar.

Ministry of Education

Construction of RC revetment and land raising at Tucville Secondary School.

Rehabilitation of electrical works at East Ruimveldt Secondary.

Rehabilitation of electrical works at Winifer Garden Primary.

Rehabilitation of electrical works at Graham’s Hall Primary.

Rehabilitation of electrical works at Dolphin Secondary.

