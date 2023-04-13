Seaweed polluting we seashore

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Just when yuh bin thinking about tekking a nice quiet stroll on de seawall, yuh reading about how seaweed washing up pon we beaches. It wash up behind de Marriott and in other parts of the coastland. Is now a coastal problem and it look like it getting worse.

It gan soon become a major problem fuh we, like it has been for many countries in de Caribbean over de past ten years. Even Florida now gat a problem. More than 13 million tonnes are expected to wash up on beaches in Florida this year. But dem country gat machine and people fuh clear de seaweed. In Guyana, we nah gat nobody fuh do so. So we have to learn fuh find practical and safe uses for de seaweed.

Dat is where de agriculture man come in. But dem boys feel dat we Agri man gan try to find some good uses fuh dese seaweed once they are free of chemical contaminants. Dem boys hear it good fuh use as mulch fuh fertilize your soil. But he should not assume anything. He should carry out he tests and experiments because nobody knows fuh sure if dat brown seaweed fuh washing up pon we seashore can be put to good use.

Dem boys prefer dem scientists wah we gat fuh mek dah pronouncement. And dem boys hope dem to do dat early because de seaweed piling up pon we foreshore. Some of it getting tangle up in dem fishermen nets and most of its gat a foul odour when it start to rot. It is now at de level of nuisance value.

Talk half. Leff half!