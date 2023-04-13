Rewiring of Suddie Magistrates’ Court to cost $24M

Kaieteur News – Eight contractors have submitted bids to wire the Suddie Magistrates’ Court located in Region Two. The project, being executed through the Supreme Court of Judicature, is estimated to cost $24,453,694.

A similar project is scheduled for the Fort Wellington Magistrates’ Court in Region Five. These works are estimated to cost $20 million.

The justice sector was allocated some $6.2 billion this year from the national budget for the strengthening of the justice system.

