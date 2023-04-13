Rewiring of Suddie Magistrates’ Court to cost $24M 

Latest update April 13th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 13, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Eight contractors have submitted bids to wire the Suddie Magistrates’ Court located in Region Two. The project, being executed through the Supreme Court of Judicature, is estimated to cost $24,453,694.
A similar project is scheduled for the Fort Wellington Magistrates’ Court in Region Five. These works are estimated to cost $20 million.
The justice sector was allocated some $6.2 billion this year from the national budget for the strengthening of the justice system.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Supreme Court of Justice
Rewiring of Suddie Magistrates’ Court.
Guyana Water Inc. (GWI)
Extension of transmission and distribution mains at Experiment Village, West Coast Berbice, Region Five.
Extension of transmission mains in Parika Back and Hubu, Region Three.
Supply and installation of transmission and distribution main from Cotton Tree to Blairmont in Ithaca, Region Five.
Guyana Marketing Corporation
Rehabilitation of Bartica building inclusive of cold storage.
