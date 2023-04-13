Latest update April 13th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Real estate legislation drafted, consultations to continue – Attorney General

Apr 13, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Attorney General’s Chambers has completed the drafting of the real estate legislation, following engagements with stakeholders and other key parties.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, speaking during his weekly televised programme ‘Issues in the News’ made the disclosure on Tuesday.

“The real estate bill is completed and I will be circulating it to the stakeholders in a matter of days and the consultative process will continue. Consultation is an important part of our governance and is an important part of our legislative agenda,” the AG assured.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC

Key components of the legislation will include a code of conduct for real estate agents and brokers, the formalisation of the current transaction process with enhancements, and greater protection for buyers, sellers, agents, and brokers.

He said the real estate sector is one that Guyana must regulate by way of legislation, under the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) law. Last year, the attorney general met with real estate agents on numerous occasions, to discuss the enactment of legislation for this sector, which is expanding rapidly due to the massive transformation taking place in Guyana.

“Guyana, as is known, is scheduled to undergo a mutual assessment later this year and one of the deficiencies identified in our AML/CFT structure is the absence of legislation governing real estate transactions,” the AG said.

The government continues to modernise its legal architecture while developing new legislation to regulate industries that are expanding rapidly due to Guyana’s economic transformation.

This forms part of the government’s legislative agenda which is aimed at revamping many of the outdated laws and laying the foundation for the anticipated economic development. (Department of Public Information)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

 

What You Need to Know Today:

Marriott Part 4 … Part 5 coming!!!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Historic win for women’s team at Jr Pan Am Hockey Championship

Historic win for women’s team at Jr Pan Am Hockey Championship

Apr 13, 2023

– Men’s team in must-win action today against Canada  By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Playing in their first-ever Junior Pan Am Hockey Championships, Guyana’s women’s team...
Read More
Guyana U20 team to play Suriname in first match in Concacaf U20 Women’s Championship qualifiers

Guyana U20 team to play Suriname in first match...

Apr 13, 2023

Pele FC Alumni cooperation Youth Seminar concludes today

Pele FC Alumni cooperation Youth Seminar...

Apr 13, 2023

Double wins for Royals as Kings and Raiders recorded wins in Kevin Joseph U-23 B/ball tourney

Double wins for Royals as Kings and Raiders...

Apr 13, 2023

Henry Jr, Ramnarine guide Wakenaam Eagles to victory

Henry Jr, Ramnarine guide Wakenaam Eagles to...

Apr 13, 2023

Port Mourant Turf Club horserace meet successful

Port Mourant Turf Club horserace meet successful

Apr 13, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]