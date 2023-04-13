Pele FC Alumni cooperation Youth Seminar concludes today

Kaieteur News – The Pele FC Alumni Corporation partners Lions Club of Durban Park and the St John Ambulance Brigade had its fifth annual Youth Seminar at the Police Sports Club pavilion, Eve Leary, from 11-13 April.

The Pele FC Alumni cooperation is a United States (US) based non-profitable organisation which plays an integral role in the development of the youths in sport both locally and internationally. They also provide young aspiring footballers with the necessary support they need to advance their skills in the sport they desire.

This programme, which initially started almost a decade ago, is a fun; interactive and learning programme which was set up to channel the performance of kids (boys and girls) both on the pitch as well as in the classrooms. After the cooperation fortieth anniversary celebration, members of the Pele FC Alumni cooperation sought the need for an Annual Youth Seminar and a few years later they established that idea into what it is today.

This three-day programme is a fun yet educational seminar whereby participants will be given a chance to interact with the different presenters of the day for an opportunity to win prizes. Whilst there, they will also be catered for, groomed and educated. The Pele FC Alumni will also be distributing hygiene kits, electronic tablets to all registered participants, as well as provide seven lucky participants scholarships to attend the University of Guyana.

However, this three-day seminar while it focuses on football, education and the educating of youths remains at the top of the agenda. Young boys and girls will be able to enhance their knowledge on social issues such as suicide prevention, violence and person to person relationship. While here, they will also be taught basic life skills as well as behavioural techniques and etiquettes that they can take with them and apply it in their everyday life.

According to the Chairman of the Pele FC Alumni Cooperation, Dennis Carrington, this year’s turnout has been the largest since they started back in 2015 with over a hundred and twenty boys and girls attended on both days (Tuesday and Wednesday) and we expect an even larger turnout in the coming years.

Meanwhile, today, Thursday, the cooperation will be taking its registered participants on field tours namely the UG institute and the Caricom Secretariat, after which they will return to PSC for lunch and upon closing every boy and girl, will walk away with a bag full of goodies as an appreciation of participation.