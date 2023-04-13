Notice of General Meeting and Elections

Latest update April 13th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Press Association will be holding its General Meeting and election on Sunday, May 14th 2023 at the Theatre Guild, Parade Street, Kingston.
Commencement time is 12:00 hrs.
To be eligible to vote, one must be a member of the Association for continuous three years or more and their membership dues must be updated.
Eligible members are asked to kindly pay their dues on or before May 6th, 2023.
Payments can be made to the Secretary Svetlana Abrams.
COVID-19 Protocols inclusive of physical distancing, mask wearing and sanitisation are required.
