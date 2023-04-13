Miner gets one year for gun possession

Kaieteur News – Thirty-year-old Darby Vieira, a miner, was on Tuesday sentenced to one year imprisonment for the possession of a shotgun and ammunition while not being the holder of a licence.

Vieira was apprehended by police ranks on April 4, 2023, at Imbaimadai, Region Seven, and subsequently charged with possession of firearm and ammunition without licence.

The miner appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Dylon Bess. He pleaded guilty to the charge that was read to him and he was sentenced to one year imprisonment and fined $50,000.