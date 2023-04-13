Man stabbed over parking space at night club

Latest update April 13th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 13, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A Success, East Coast Demerara (ECD) man was on Saturday night stabbed multiple times about his body during a quarrel over a parking space at a Kitty, Georgetown night club.
The victim was identified as 29-year-old Nicholas Singh. Singh is receiving treatment at a city hospital.
Kaieteur News understands that the suspect and one of Singh’s friends had an argument inside of the club over a parking space.
It is alleged that the suspect left the club but returned armed with a Rambo knife after Singh and his friends stepped out of the club.
He attacked Singh’s friend but Singh intervened and was stabbed. Security guards rushed to break-up the knife fight but the suspect managed to escape.
Singh was rushed to a city hospital where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for treatment.
Investigations are ongoing.
Marriott Part 4 … Part 5 coming!!!
Apr 13, 2023– Men’s team in must-win action today against Canada By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Playing in their first-ever Junior Pan Am Hockey Championships, Guyana’s women’s team...
Apr 13, 2023
Apr 13, 2023
Apr 13, 2023
Apr 13, 2023
Apr 13, 2023
Kaieteur News – It is absolute foolishness to accuse the government of breaching the Procurement Act and the Fiscal... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]