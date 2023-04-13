Man stabbed over parking space at night club

Kaieteur News – A Success, East Coast Demerara (ECD) man was on Saturday night stabbed multiple times about his body during a quarrel over a parking space at a Kitty, Georgetown night club.

The victim was identified as 29-year-old Nicholas Singh. Singh is receiving treatment at a city hospital.

Kaieteur News understands that the suspect and one of Singh’s friends had an argument inside of the club over a parking space.

It is alleged that the suspect left the club but returned armed with a Rambo knife after Singh and his friends stepped out of the club.

He attacked Singh’s friend but Singh intervened and was stabbed. Security guards rushed to break-up the knife fight but the suspect managed to escape.

Singh was rushed to a city hospital where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.