Local singer drops dead while tuning guitar for Rodeo 

Kaieteur News – A local singer, Dion De Souza, reportedly died on Sunday while tuning his guitar for a performance at the annual Rupununi Rodeo celebrations in Lethem, Region Nine, his relatives stated in a Facebook post.
De Souza is an Indigenous singer popularly known for his country-style singing. He had been performing his songs for years at the Rodeos since his return from Venezuela a few years ago.
He was scheduled to perform on Sunday night but unfortunately, he died hours before his concert.
De Souza is originally from Moruca, Region One and has been singing since his youth. He had migrated to Venezuela and had even served as a captain of an Indigenous Venezuelan Village called San Flaviano.
He re-migrated to Guyana a few years ago and picked-up where he left off by releasing a new song called “Stranger in my Homeland” and other country songs about his birthplace, Moruca.
De Souza was popular among the locals and performed his musical pieces at shows and government cocktail events across the country.
