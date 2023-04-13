Historic win for women’s team at Jr Pan Am Hockey Championship

– Men’s team in must-win action today against Canada

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – Playing in their first-ever Junior Pan Am Hockey Championships, Guyana’s women’s team earned a 3 – 0 win over Barbados yesterday in Bridgetown on day three and their second match of the tournament.

Abosaide Cadogan rocked the net twice (1′, 46′), while Guyana’s other goal came from Georgiana Fernandes (7′).

The Guyanese women had a shaky start to their campaign, going down 0-12 to Canada, before bouncing back to earn three crucial points against the ‘Bajans’.

Speaking exclusively to Kaieteur News, the team’s head coach, Phillip Fernandes, called the win “tough”, adding that Guyana is the only team in the competition that doesn’t have artificial turf at their disposal.

“Nevertheless, I think the girls displayed superior skills, I think they were the better of the two teams. With a bit of better fortune, I think the scoreline could’ve been greater. I think we have been punching above our weight given the fact that the conditions under which we trained are so difficult. I think they’ve adjusted so well enough for the turf, and they managed to pull off a convincing win,” Fernandes said.

According to Fernandes, “The rest of the teams in the tournament remains the top nations in the world and are very difficult matches, so this was an important win for the local girls.”

Guyana will face Chile on Friday in a must-win game to keep their hopes of advancing to the next round alive.

“It was the first international tournament for many of the girls and of course their first international win, so it’s a good confidence builder, good experience for the future and we look forward to growing our team from here,” Fernandes noted.

Meanwhile, the men’s team will play Canada today from 1:30 pm, in a game where they need three points for an opportunity to be one of the two teams from Group B to advance.

The Canadians are on top of the table with a superior goal difference than the Guyanese and the USA, having won their opening match 6 – 0 against Barbados.

The USA are second following their 3 – 0 win over Guyana, while the men from the Land of Many Waters are third on the table with a -2 goal difference, after their 1 – 0 win over Barbados on Tuesday.

Shaquan Favorite’s goal in the 13th minute against Barbados earned Guyana’s men’s team their first victory at the Junior Pan Am Championships since the 1992 tournament in Havana, Cuba.