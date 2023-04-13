Guyana U20 team to play Suriname in first match in Concacaf U20 Women’s Championship qualifiers

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Under-20 Women’s National Team are currently in the Dominican Republic preparing for their first match against Suriname in the Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship Qualifiers.

The match will be played on Saturday, April 15 in the Felix Sanchez Stadium in Santo Domingo at 3 p.m.

The local team along with Guyana Football Federation (GFF) officials departed Guyana on Saturday, April 10 and 11. A record 32 teams are in six groups – two groups have six teams and four groups have five teams each – competing between April 14 and 23. Guyana is in Group C with the Dominican Republic, Suriname and Dominica.

Head Coach Paul DeAbreu said the locally-based and overseas players are focusing on game strategies in training sessions.

“We are very thrilled to be competing in this tournament and to have the entire group together. The team had its first two training sessions yesterday, with the first session mainly focusing on skills through game scenarios practice and the second session focusing on game specific drills with moderate intensity. These sessions have proven to get the best out of the girls and have helped them to mesh as a group. The coaching staff will continue to work with the group in preparation for our first match on Saturday.”

He added: “We have a very young and talented group and we believe a lot of good is to be expected. We encourage our fans to cheer us on wherever they may be.”

Women’s Football Association (WFA) Andrea Johnson said she is confident the national team will perform exceedingly well in the qualifiers and advance to the next round.

“Congratulations to our players and staff on being selected to represent our beautiful country at the Concacaf U-20. I am confident that our team will perform exceedingly well as we have been drafted into a group that I’m certain we’ll advance out of. Over the past few years our Lady Jags have been performing magnificently and this time will be no different.”

She too encouraged Guyana to support the junior squad on their journey to the championship.

“As our team competes over the next few days, I want to encourage the entire Guyana and Guyanese in the diaspora to support them because Women’s Football is the Future,” Johnson added.

The winner of each group will advance to the May 2023 Concacaf Women’s Under20 Championship in the Dominican Republic, joining top-ranked teams United States and Mexico.Under-20 Women’s National Team

No. Name Position Club

1 Ludesha Reynolds Goalkeeper MVSU

2 Odelli Straughn Goalkeeper Fruta Conquerors FC

3 Nya-Grace Young Goalkeeper Markham SC

4 Niomie Williams Defender Guyana Defence Force

5 Shamya Daniels Defender Fruta Conquerors FC

6 Savannah Singh Defender Burlington Bayhawks

7 Anika Sproxton Defender Caledon Clycones

8 Akeelah Vancooten Defender Fruta Conquerors FC

9 Maliya Gangadin Defender Pickering FC

10 Heike Clarke Defender Markham SC

11 Samantha Banfield Midfielder Woodbridge Strikers

12 Jaida Brooke Midfielder Pickering FC

13 Sandra Johnson Midfielder Fruta Conquerors FC

14 Alexis Bayley Midfielder Unionville UMSC

15 Jayda Schoburgh Midfielder Markham SC

16 Jalade Trim Forward Fruta Conquerors FC

17 Shenessa Cornelius Forward Milerock FC

18 Sidney Facey Forward Unionville Soccer Club

19 Glendy Lewis Forward Guyana Defence Force

20 Se-Hanna Mars Forward FC Stars of Mass

21 Nydel Nelson Forward Markham SC

TECHNICAL STAFF

Head Coach – Paul DeAbreu

Assistant Coach – Levi Braithwaite

Assistant Coach – Delon Williams

Goalkeeper Coach – Brooke Bradley

Physiotherapist – Natisha Moktnauth

Team Manager – Naseya Brewster-Cupido

Equipment Manager – Nichola Argyle