Latest update April 13th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Guyana U20 team to play Suriname in first match in Concacaf U20 Women’s Championship qualifiers

Apr 13, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Under-20 Women’s National Team are currently in the Dominican Republic preparing for their first match against Suriname in the Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship Qualifiers.

The match will be played on Saturday, April 15 in the Felix Sanchez Stadium in Santo Domingo at 3 p.m.

The local team along with Guyana Football Federation (GFF) officials departed Guyana on Saturday, April 10 and 11.  A record 32 teams are in six groups – two groups have six teams and four groups have five teams each – competing between April 14 and 23. Guyana is in Group C with the Dominican Republic, Suriname and Dominica.

Head Coach Paul DeAbreu said the locally-based and overseas players are focusing on game strategies in training sessions.

“We are very thrilled to be competing in this tournament and to have the entire group together. The team had its first two training sessions yesterday, with the first session mainly focusing on skills through game scenarios practice and the second session focusing on game specific drills with moderate intensity. These sessions have proven to get the best out of the girls and have helped them to mesh as a group. The coaching staff will continue to work with the group in preparation for our first match on Saturday.”

He added: “We have a very young and talented group and we believe a lot of good is to be expected. We encourage our fans to cheer us on wherever they may be.”

Women’s Football Association (WFA) Andrea Johnson said she is confident the national team will perform exceedingly well in the qualifiers and advance to the next round.

“Congratulations to our players and staff on being selected to represent our beautiful country at the Concacaf U-20. I am confident that our team will perform exceedingly well as we have been drafted into a group that I’m certain we’ll advance out of. Over the past few years our Lady Jags have been performing magnificently and this time will be no different.”

Guyana Under-20 Women's National Team.

Guyana Under-20 Women’s National Team.

She too encouraged Guyana to support the junior squad on their journey to the championship.

“As our team competes over the next few days, I want to encourage the entire Guyana and Guyanese in the diaspora to support them because Women’s Football is the Future,” Johnson added.

The winner of each group will advance to the May 2023 Concacaf Women’s Under20 Championship in the Dominican Republic, joining top-ranked teams United States and Mexico.Under-20 Women’s National Team

No.  Name                       Position                    Club

1 Ludesha Reynolds         Goalkeeper             MVSU

2 Odelli Straughn             Goalkeeper             Fruta Conquerors FC

3 Nya-Grace Young         Goalkeeper             Markham SC

4 Niomie Williams           Defender                Guyana Defence Force

5 Shamya Daniels             Defender                Fruta Conquerors FC

6 Savannah Singh             Defender                Burlington Bayhawks

7 Anika Sproxton             Defender                 Caledon Clycones

8 Akeelah Vancooten       Defender                 Fruta Conquerors FC

9 Maliya Gangadin           Defender                 Pickering FC

10 Heike Clarke                Defender                 Markham SC

11 Samantha Banfield       Midfielder               Woodbridge Strikers

12 Jaida Brooke                 Midfielder               Pickering FC

13 Sandra Johnson             Midfielder               Fruta Conquerors FC

14 Alexis Bayley               Midfielder                Unionville UMSC

15 Jayda Schoburgh           Midfielder                Markham SC

16 Jalade Trim                   Forward                    Fruta Conquerors FC

17 Shenessa Cornelius       Forward                    Milerock FC

18 Sidney Facey                 Forward                    Unionville Soccer Club

19 Glendy Lewis                Forward                    Guyana Defence Force

20 Se-Hanna Mars              Forward                    FC Stars of Mass

21 Nydel Nelson                 Forward                    Markham SC

TECHNICAL STAFF

Head Coach – Paul DeAbreu

Assistant Coach – Levi Braithwaite

Assistant Coach – Delon Williams

Goalkeeper Coach – Brooke Bradley

Physiotherapist – Natisha Moktnauth

Team Manager – Naseya Brewster-Cupido

Equipment Manager – Nichola Argyle

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

 

What You Need to Know Today:

Marriott Part 4 … Part 5 coming!!!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Historic win for women’s team at Jr Pan Am Hockey Championship

Historic win for women’s team at Jr Pan Am Hockey Championship

Apr 13, 2023

– Men’s team in must-win action today against Canada  By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Playing in their first-ever Junior Pan Am Hockey Championships, Guyana’s women’s team...
Read More
Guyana U20 team to play Suriname in first match in Concacaf U20 Women’s Championship qualifiers

Guyana U20 team to play Suriname in first match...

Apr 13, 2023

Pele FC Alumni cooperation Youth Seminar concludes today

Pele FC Alumni cooperation Youth Seminar...

Apr 13, 2023

Double wins for Royals as Kings and Raiders recorded wins in Kevin Joseph U-23 B/ball tourney

Double wins for Royals as Kings and Raiders...

Apr 13, 2023

Henry Jr, Ramnarine guide Wakenaam Eagles to victory

Henry Jr, Ramnarine guide Wakenaam Eagles to...

Apr 13, 2023

Port Mourant Turf Club horserace meet successful

Port Mourant Turf Club horserace meet successful

Apr 13, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]