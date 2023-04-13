Latest update April 13th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana leads Caribbean in economic growth – IMF

Apr 13, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reported Guyana as the leading Caribbean nation in economic growth, with a projected growth of 37.2 percent in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by year end.

Given the booming oil and gas industry, the IMF also projected that the economy would see growth of 45.3 percent by the end of 2024.

The announcement comes a few days after the World Bank made a similar prediction.

The booming oil and gas industry has been one of the main contributors to the advancement of the country with some 380,000 barrels of oil currently being produced daily.

Further, the construction sector recorded intensified infrastructural activities in both the public and private sectors, including improved roads, bridges, housing projects, and educational and health facilities.

As the global economy grappled with the pressures triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the government implemented a suite of fiscal measures to cushion the impact of imported inflation.

The administration lowered the excise tax rate for petroleum imports and extended the application of the freight cost adjustment to pre-pandemic levels for the calculation of import taxes, among other measures.

Additionally, the country’s agriculture sector has historically been a major contributor to its economy and continues to play an important role in the nation’s GDP.

The government has also been working to promote agriculture and provide support to farmers, including funding for land preparation, drainage and irrigation, and other agricultural inputs. 

Meanwhile, in 2022, the IMF applauded the country’s transformative infrastructural projects and noted that those investments will support sustainable growth.

With careful planning and management, Guyana has the potential to become a model for economic development in the region and beyond. (Modified from the Department of Public Information)

