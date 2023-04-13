GTT apologises for not maintaining manhole on Sherriff Street

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Telephone, Telegraph Incorporated (GTT Inc.) on Wednesday apologized for not maintaining a hole that has been damaging vehicles on Sheriff Street.

GTT described it as a manhole and said that the cover was damaged and there was a delay in replacing it.

“GTT Inc. sincerely regrets the delay in replacing the permanent manhole cover on Sheriff Street in the vicinity of Duncan Street which was damaged. We understand that this has caused inconvenience to road users road users”, the company stated in a press release.

According to the company, the area surrounding the manhole was cordoned off with markings. A temporary cover was also placed over the hole but “unknown persons” had removed them over the weekend.

Nevertheless, the company promises that it will replace the cover of the “manhole” with a permanent and secure structure by Saturday (April 15, 2023).

“We wish to confirm that a permanent and secure replacement will be completed by April 15, and we urge continued caution by motorists traversing the area. Once again, we apologise for any inconvenience or safety issues caused by this delay…” GTT said.

GTT’s apology comes one day after the Ministry of Public Works publicly clarified that it was the company’s fault that vehicles were being damaged as a result of the hole it failed to maintain.

The ministry said, “The alleged damage in the form of a “huge hole” is the cover of a metal chamber used by GTT, to access its utility corridor (telecommunication cables) underground along both Sheriff Street and Mandela Avenue”.

The Ministry made it clear that such facilities are operated and maintained by GTT before stating that its staff had made several reports about the hole to the company from time it was observed.

Residents living close by told Kaieteur News that many vehicles frequently fall into the hole on a daily basis.

“The noise it makes when vehicles fall in, especially at nights when there is not much traffic, jumps you out of your sleep”, one woman said.

On Sunday, motorists were forced to place a tyre in front of the hole to warn drivers after a minibus fell into the hole, during the early morning hours.

The bus was reportedly badly damaged and could not continue its journey. It had to be pulled out and pushed to the side of the road. In fact, the driver was forced to leave it there and call another vehicle to transport his passengers and some equipment he had on board.